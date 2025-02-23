Xidax RTX 4070 Ti Super Gaming PC available at lowest price on Newegg

Newegg has a great deal on the Xidax RTX 4070 Ti Super Gaming PC during the Megabytes of Affection sale on the website. The PC was originally priced at $2,581.00 but is now available for purchase for $2,049.99, saving you over $530. It comes with top-of-the-line specs, featuring a 9000 series Ryzen 7 processor along with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super graphics card.

In this article, we'll look into the specs and features of the Xidax RTX 4070 Ti Super Gaming PC and discuss whether it's worth purchasing during the sale on Newegg.

Xidax RTX 4070 Ti Super Gaming PC: Specs and features

The Xidax RTX 4070 Ti Super Gaming PC has a great deal on Newegg (Image via Newegg)

The Xidax RTX 4070 Ti Super Gaming PC is an excellent PC model featuring powerful components. Its high-powered specs make it a solid option for hardcore gamers, creative professionals, and developers.

It is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 9700X, a Zen 5 processor that features eight cores and 16 threads. While these numbers aren't as high as those of Intel, this model offers greater performance by focusing on core efficiency and more cache. Thus, AMD chipsets are generally better for gaming.

You get the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super graphics card, which might be one of the best pairings for the CPU. Featuring 16 GB GDDR6X, the GPU excels at handling most AAA titles at 4K. You get to experience super high framerates on most games, and at the same time enjoy RTX 40 series features like Ray Tracing, DLSS, and Frame generation. Editing videos, complex 3D modeling and rendering are some of the other tasks that the GPU excels at.

These are the detailed specs of the gaming PC:

Features Xidax X6 ONAMI BLACK Gaming PC Processor AMD Ryzen 7 9700X GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Super RAM 32GB DDR5 5600MHz Storage 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD CPU Cooler 360MM AIO Liquid Cooler x10 RGB FANS Power Supply 850W

The setup comes with 32GB DDR5 RAM and 2TB SSD storage. This is more than enough for most individuals and would be perfect for a long-term setup. The high RAM capacity helps with multitasking and handling large workloads with ease. Moreover, the 2TB storage being in SSD format helps with speedy data handling and transfers.

The case comes with a whopping 10 RGB fans along with 360mm AIO coolers. This combines liquid cooling and air cooling to provide the most optimal temperatures within the PC, which means you can experience smooth gameplay without having to worry about heating.

Is it worth purchasing the Xidax RTX 4070 Ti Super Gaming PC during the sale?

We recommend you consider purchasing the Xidax RTX 4070 Ti Super Gaming PC during this sale period on Newegg. While it is on the pricey side, it offers great value for money with its high-end specs. All in all, the PC would be an excellent pick for serious gamers, designers, and developers.

