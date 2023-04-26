2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta: How to watch, TV schedule, streaming, golf coverage, radio and more

The 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta is set to take place from April 27 to May 1, and golf enthusiasts around the world are eagerly anticipating the event.

The tournament, which takes place at the stunning Vidanta Golf Course in Riviera Maya, Mexico, is one of the highlights of the PGA Tour calendar.

If you're wondering how to watch the tournament, there are several options available to you.

TV Schedule and Streaming Options

One of the most common ways to watch the Mexico Open at Vidanta is through TV. The tournament will be broadcast on various channels, including the Golf Channel and NBC Sports.

The first two rounds of the tournament will be shown on the Golf Channel from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM ET on Thursday and Friday. Over the weekend, the coverage will shift to NBC Sports, which will feature the final two rounds from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM ET on Saturday and Sunday.

If you don't have access to cable or satellite TV, don't worry. You can still watch the tournament through streaming services. Golf Channel and NBC Sports have their respective streaming services, Golf Channel Live and NBC Sports Live, which allow you to watch the tournament on your computer, tablet, or phone.

Moreover, services such as FuboTV, Sling TV, and Hulu Live TV offer packages that include the Golf Channel and NBC Sports.

Featured Groups Coverage

If you want to follow specific players throughout the tournament, you can opt for featured group coverage. This coverage allows you to watch specific groups play through their rounds.

The featured group coverage will be available on the PGA Tour Live app and website. You can also watch the coverage on Amazon Prime Video, which streams the PGA Tour Live channel.

Puerto Rico Open - Round One

Radio Coverage

If you're someone who prefers listening to the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta, you can tune in to the PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM. The radio station offers live coverage of the tournament, including interviews, insights, and analysis from experts in the field.

With PGA Tour Radio, you can stay updated on the tournament even when you're on the go.

Other Ways to Stay Up-to-Date

Apart from TV, streaming, and radio options, there are other ways to stay up-to-date with the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta. The PGA Tour website provides live scores, stats, and highlights throughout the tournament. This website is an excellent resource for those who want to keep track of the leaderboard and see how their favorite players are performing.

Another way to stay updated on the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta is through social media. The PGA Tour has a strong presence on social media, and you can follow their accounts on platforms such as Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. By following their social media accounts, you can get real-time updates on the tournament, including highlights, interviews, and news.

Poll : 0 votes