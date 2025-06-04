5 big names missing from the RBC Canadian Open 2025 feat. Scottie Scheffler

The 2025 RBC Canadian Open will kick off on Thursday, June 5, at TPC Toronto. Although the event promises to be exciting, World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler, among other big names, will not compete in it.

The Canadian Open is one of the oldest tournaments on the PGA Tour. Last year, Robert MacIntyre claimed the title with 16-under 264. This year, he will return and attempt to defend his title against top stars such as Rory McIlroy and Ludvig Aberg.

In addition to Scheffler, several other golfers will not tee off in the RBC Canadian Open, including Sahith Theegala and Michael Kim. Let’s discuss them in detail below.

5 golfers who will be absent at the 2025 RBC Canadian Open

#1 Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler - Source: Imagn

The World No. 1 golfer secured his third victory of the year at the recently concluded 2025 Memorial Tournament, where he successfully defended his title. Following his phenomenal victory, he has decided to opt out of the RBC Canadian Open field.

Scottie Scheffler’s first victory of the year was at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, which he won by a landslide of eight strokes ahead of Erik van Rooyen, the runner-up. After that, he won the PGA Championship, marking his third major championship victory.

#2 Sahith Theegala

Sahith Theegala - Image Source: Imagn

American golfer Sahith Theegala has had a tumultuous season on the PGA Tour this year. Although he has made 15 starts this year, he has been unable to finish in a top-10 position. His best result so far was from the Genesis Invitational, where he placed T17. He also missed the cut in notable tournaments such as the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Memorial Tournament.

Theegala was set to compete in the RBC Canadian Open but withdrew on Tuesday, June 3. Cameron Champ will replace him in the field.

#3 Michael Kim

Michael Kin - Source: Imagn

Michael Kim has finished in three top-10 spots this season. He narrowly missed the WM Phoenix Open title after finishing at T2 with 17-under 267.

Kim withdrew from the RBC Canadian Open after a rough finish at the Memorial Tournament. Although he made the cut in the competition, he finished at T44 with an 8-over 296.

#4 Brian Campbell

Brian Campbell - Source: Imagn

Bryan Campbell secured his maiden PGA Tour title this year in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. However, he will not tee off at TPC Toronto as he withdrew from the tournament ahead of the first round.

Campbell withdrew from the Memorial Tournament after the first two rounds after reportedly suffering a shoulder injury. Anders Albertson will replace him in the RBC Canadian Open field.

#5 Brandon Mathews

Brandon Mathews - Source: Instagram/@brandonmathewsgolf

Still yet to secure his maiden PGA Tour title, Brandon Mathews withdrew from the RBC Canadian Open and will not tee off on Thursday. He has competed in two PGA Tour events this year, the Corales Puntacana Championship and the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. He missed the cut in the former and finished in 64th position in the latter.

