5 celebrities playing at the 2024 Memorial Tournament pro-am ft. Chris Pratt

By Amey Kulkarni
Modified Jun 05, 2024 18:16 GMT
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - Previews

The 2024 Memorial Tournament pro-am is currently underway at Muirfield Golf Village. Pro-am is a round of golf mostly played a day before the tournaments where professional golfers pair and play with amateurs.

These amateurs are usually well-known personalities from various fields. The top five notable personalities competing in the 2024 Memorial Tournament are Chris Pratt, Peyton Manning, Rob Lowe, Chris O'Donnell, and Steve Young.

The famous actor Chris Pratt, NFL superstars Peyton Manning and Anthony Gonzalez joined Rory McIlroy, who will be replaced by Jason Day after 9 holes.

Rory McIlroy and Chris Pratt at the Muirfield Golf Village for the Pro-am

The other actor, Rob Lowe, has joined the defending champion Viktor Hovland, while Steve Young is playing with the 2023 US Open Champion, Wyndham Clark.

Other notable personalities competing in the Memorial Pro-am event are NFL stars Andre Iguodala and Harris Barton, MLB star Buster Posey, Fred Ridley, the Augusta National Golf Club Chairman, and CBS anchor Amanda Balionis.

All these celebrities are passionate about golf and play it as a recreational sport. However, the Memorial Tournament gives them an incredible platform to showcase their golfing prowess to all fans.

List of all golfers competing in the 2024 Memorial Tournament

The 2024 Memorial Tournament will tee off on June 6th, 2024, at Muirfield Golf Village. The legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus is the host of this event, which is one of the oldest events played at the same venue on the PGA Tour.

Founded by Jack Nicklaus in 1976, this tournament is now one of the PGA Tour's eight signature events. With 76 competitors this week, there is a huge $20 million prize fund up for grabs.

So, here's a list of all the golfers competing in the 2024 Memorial Tournament.

  1. Scottie Scheffler
  2. Rory McIlroy
  3. Xander Schauffele
  4. Collin Morikawa
  5. Viktor Hovland
  6. Ludvig Aberg
  7. Patrick Cantlay
  8. Justin Thomas
  9. Wyndham Clark
  10. Tommy Fleetwood
  11. Max Homa
  12. Hideki Matsuyama
  13. Sahith Theegala
  14. Jordan Spieth
  15. Matt Fitzpatrick
  16. Byeong Hun An
  17. Tony Finau
  18. Sungjae Im
  19. Si Woo Kim
  20. Russell Henley
  21. Corey Conners
  22. Cameron Young
  23. Tom Kim
  24. Sam Burns
  25. Jason Day
  26. Sepp Straka
  27. Keegan Bradley
  28. Will Zalatoris
  29. Shane Lowry
  30. Billy Horschel
  31. Denny McCarthy
  32. Brian Harman
  33. Tom Hoge
  34. Harris English
  35. Alex Noren
  36. Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  37. Stephan Jaeger
  38. Robert MacIntyre
  39. Kurt Kitayama
  40. Akshay Bhatia
  41. Mackenzie Hughes
  42. Lucas Glover
  43. Justin Rose
  44. J.T. Poston
  45. Thomas Detry
  46. Taylor Moore
  47. Rickie Fowler
  48. Davis Thompson
  49. Chris Kirk
  50. Ben Griffin
  51. Austin Eckroat
  52. Taylor Pendrith
  53. Patrick Rodgers
  54. Andrew Putnam
  55. Adam Schenk
  56. Adam Hadwin
  57. Lee Hodges
  58. Jake Knapp
  59. Davis Riley
  60. Cam Davis
  61. Adam Svensson
  62. Victor Perez
  63. Seamus Power
  64. Nick Taylor
  65. Nick Dunlap
  66. Mac Meissner
  67. Eric Cole
  68. Matthieu Pavon
  69. Chris Gotterup
  70. Brendon Todd
  71. Emiliano Grillo
  72. Matt Kuchar
  73. Pierceson Coody
  74. Peter Malnati
  75. Jackson Koivun
  76. Brandt Snedeker








