5 celebrities playing at the 2024 Memorial Tournament pro-am ft. Chris Pratt

The 2024 Memorial Tournament pro-am is currently underway at Muirfield Golf Village. Pro-am is a round of golf mostly played a day before the tournaments where professional golfers pair and play with amateurs.

These amateurs are usually well-known personalities from various fields. The top five notable personalities competing in the 2024 Memorial Tournament are Chris Pratt, Peyton Manning, Rob Lowe, Chris O'Donnell, and Steve Young.

The famous actor Chris Pratt, NFL superstars Peyton Manning and Anthony Gonzalez joined Rory McIlroy, who will be replaced by Jason Day after 9 holes.

Rory McIlroy and Chris Pratt at the Muirfield Golf Village for the Pro-am

The other actor, Rob Lowe, has joined the defending champion Viktor Hovland, while Steve Young is playing with the 2023 US Open Champion, Wyndham Clark.

Other notable personalities competing in the Memorial Pro-am event are NFL stars Andre Iguodala and Harris Barton, MLB star Buster Posey, Fred Ridley, the Augusta National Golf Club Chairman, and CBS anchor Amanda Balionis.

All these celebrities are passionate about golf and play it as a recreational sport. However, the Memorial Tournament gives them an incredible platform to showcase their golfing prowess to all fans.

List of all golfers competing in the 2024 Memorial Tournament

The 2024 Memorial Tournament will tee off on June 6th, 2024, at Muirfield Golf Village. The legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus is the host of this event, which is one of the oldest events played at the same venue on the PGA Tour.

Founded by Jack Nicklaus in 1976, this tournament is now one of the PGA Tour's eight signature events. With 76 competitors this week, there is a huge $20 million prize fund up for grabs.

So, here's a list of all the golfers competing in the 2024 Memorial Tournament.

Scottie Scheffler Rory McIlroy Xander Schauffele Collin Morikawa Viktor Hovland Ludvig Aberg Patrick Cantlay Justin Thomas Wyndham Clark Tommy Fleetwood Max Homa Hideki Matsuyama Sahith Theegala Jordan Spieth Matt Fitzpatrick Byeong Hun An Tony Finau Sungjae Im Si Woo Kim Russell Henley Corey Conners Cameron Young Tom Kim Sam Burns Jason Day Sepp Straka Keegan Bradley Will Zalatoris Shane Lowry Billy Horschel Denny McCarthy Brian Harman Tom Hoge Harris English Alex Noren Christiaan Bezuidenhout Stephan Jaeger Robert MacIntyre Kurt Kitayama Akshay Bhatia Mackenzie Hughes Lucas Glover Justin Rose J.T. Poston Thomas Detry Taylor Moore Rickie Fowler Davis Thompson Chris Kirk Ben Griffin Austin Eckroat Taylor Pendrith Patrick Rodgers Andrew Putnam Adam Schenk Adam Hadwin Lee Hodges Jake Knapp Davis Riley Cam Davis Adam Svensson Victor Perez Seamus Power Nick Taylor Nick Dunlap Mac Meissner Eric Cole Matthieu Pavon Chris Gotterup Brendon Todd Emiliano Grillo Matt Kuchar Pierceson Coody Peter Malnati Jackson Koivun Brandt Snedeker