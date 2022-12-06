Cameron Smith WITB (2022) updated: What's in the golfer's bag?

Australian golfer Cameron Smith has had an eventful 2022 season. He bagged the 150th Open Championship earlier in the year and then went on to defect from the PGA Tour to join the controversial LIV Golf series.

He has shown some fine display of golf at the inaugral season of the Saudi-backed league. With his meteroic rise in the golf world, many fans keep wondering what he carries in his bags to tournaments.

So let's take a look at what is in the bag of Cameron Smith.

DRIVER: Titleist TSR3

FAIRWAY: Titleist TSi2 three-wood Using a Fujikura Ventus Blue 8 X shaft and a TS2 seven-wood with a UST Elements Red

IRONS: Mizuno Pro Fli-Hi (3-4) and Titleist T100 (5-9) with KBS Tour 130 Custom Matte Black X shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 wedges in 46, 52, 56, and 60 degree angles with KBS Tour 130 Custom Matte Black X shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron's 009M Tour prototype.

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet SuperTack

"The three-wood is an absolute weapon" - Cameron Smith on his Titleist Fairway

Cameron Smith at the 2022 ISPS HANDA Australian Open: Day 3

It is not very often that world-class athletes explain their choice of equipment. So when they do, fans and budding athletes listen intently.

Cameron Smith has been a brand ambassador for Titleist for a long time. So, naturally, his bag is full of Titleist products. He has recently shifted to newer gear as the company launched their new range of golf equipment.

When talking about his fairway, Smith explained that his three-wood was a "weapon" because he is able to shift it both ways.

According to Golf Monthly, he said:

"The three-wood is an absolute weapon. I’m able to shape it both ways but I feel like when I tee it up with this one, and get it off the top of the face, it just goes those 10 extra yards which is great when you’re trying to hit a fairway."

Cameron Smith doesn't use his seven-wood very often in tournaments. Depending on the condition of the course, he occasionally switches it out for the Titleist U500 3-iron.

"I’ll switch (the U500) in and out with the 7-wood if I need something off the tee that just kind of gets going and finds the fairway every time. The 7-wood is more for if there are a few longer par-5s where I’m going to hit the 7-wood into the green a few times."

Smith uses a blackhead on his irons because he believes they look "tighter" and they keep a little bit of the "shine off". Cameron Smith was all praise for the Titleist ball that he uses. He said that he likes the stickiness and the cover the golf ball provides him on the greens.

"I think the biggest thing for me with the new ball is the cover and the stickiness it gives me around the greens. I feel as though I can hit a lot of different scoring shots into and around the green."

Cameron Smith felt that he could control his shots, even the difficult and soft ones.

"For me, when I tested it, it was a bit hotter off the driver, which was great. The windows were great. The spin was still the same. The irons were basically the same which I love. But for me, the biggest thing that stuck out was the control coming out of the rough and around the greens. So like inside 40, 50 yards, just the stickiness of it. I feel as though I can control my shots, especially those difficult, soft shots."

Cameron Smith added that he trusted Titleist to come up with the best innovations for the ball and that he has been using the iconic model since he was 15 years old.

"I’ll always put it straight in the bag. I trust what they’re doing with it. After a couple of tournaments I’m always comfortable in knowing what it will do. I’ve been playing the Pro V1x since I was about 15 years old and never changed. I love how it spins around the greens."

Certainly, trust in one's equipment is the most important part of playing any sport.

