Did Rory McIlroy's dad give an explicit reaction to a sliced tee shot at Dunhill Links?

Rory McIlroy continued his poor form at the Old Course in St. Andrews this weekend. The Irish golfer’s return to the venue didn’t go according to his plans. He finished T-4, a heartbreak similar to his third-place finish in the 150th Open Championship two-and-a-bit months earlier. However, McIlroy and his father had a few moments at the event.

McIlroy played with his father, Gerry, for the eighth time this weekend. Having made the cut yet again, the duo will now look at a ninth attempt to win the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in 2023. While McIlroy junior had a rather forgettable time at the event, there were a few memorable moments that featured his senior. One such moment took place as Gerry McIlroy released his frustration when the TV mic was on him.

Rory McIlroy's dad's explicit reaction on a shot

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championships always have some comedic moments owing to the structure. The idea of amateurs playing with professionals at the same event often ends up making a few TV moments. This time it was Rory’s father Gerry McIlroy who stood out with the best of them all.

Gerry was preparing for a tee shot when Sky Sports decided to give him a big billing. The commentators gave McIlroy senior quite the introduction, only to regret it a second later. The moment happened on the 14th tee at St. Andrews when the dad and son duo were in top spot by eight strokes. As he took the shot, the TV microphone picked up Gerry’s two-word response. The explicit comment came out of frustration and it made for comedy gold.

The TV audience glued to their screens to watch Gerry prepping for a tee shot was listening to the soothing tones of veteran commentator Ewen Murray. He said,

“Another chance to have a look at the swing of McIlroy Senior..." and that was right when the latter decided to swear in frustration over making a bad shot. Gerry's mic caught him saying, “Ah s**t”, which became a laughable moment for the commentator as well as the audience at home.

Sky veteran Murray soon covered it up with yet another line.

He said:

"Maybe I should apologize for that, but I think we all knew exactly what he was thinking."

The moment went viral as golf fans began sharing the same on social media. Rory McIlroy even addressed it and laughed it off.

Rory McIlroy on playing with his dad

Speaking after the Dunhill Links event, Rory joked about the experience of playing with his dad at the pro-am tournament and said that it was something he was looking forward to.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Rory McIlroy said:

"It's a lot of fun. When we get to play, it certainly is one of the weeks that I look forward to the most. Like even just strolling around the course this morning with him, with Danny Willett and with Jimmy Dunne who's a good friend of ours as well… You just don't get to do this too often so yeah it's really, really nice… I said in the press conference there that I'm probably more focused on the team event than I am on the individual one!"

Rory McIlroy was positive despite his loss over the weekend. He was visibly in joy. He also revealed that he was confident in his form and was looking to make a strong comeback soon.

