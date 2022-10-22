Jon Rahm tied for lead in the 2022 CJ Cup: Day 2 leaderboard and Day 3 tee times explored

Day 2 of the 2022 CJ Cup ended on Friday, October 21, 2022. As the event gets to its business end, the leaderboard began to see some significant changes. After a strong opening on Day 1, Trey Mullinax and Gary Woodland fell out of the top spot.

Having put forth a strong performance, Jon Rahm took the top spot. He shared the lead with Kurt Kitayama. Rahm put on an exhibition, making ten birdies in his round of 9-under 62. The crowd rejoiced as he joined the American on top of the CJ Cup leaderboard at the Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina.

Other leaders, including Tom Kim and Wyndham Clark, fell short on Day 2. The duo slipped multiple positions from the top five on the CJ Cup leaderboard. Apart from Rahm, solid performances came from Cam Davis and Rory McIlroy, who maintained their positions inside the top five.

Here’s how the leaderboard of the CJ Cup, which includes 15 of the top 20 players in the Official World Golf Rankings, looks after Day 2.

The CJ Cup 2022: Day 2 leaderboard

T1 - Kurt Kitayama

T1 - Jon Rahm

T3 - Cam Davis

T3 - Aaron Wise

5 - Rory McIlroy

T6 - Lee Hodges

T6 - Tyrrell Hatton

T6 - K.H. Lee

T6 - Billy Horschel

T6 - Tom Hoge

T6 - Brendon Todd

T6 - Shane Lowry

T6 - Tom Kim

T14 - Seamus Power

T14 - Wyndham Clark

T14 - Danny Willett

T14 - Taylor Moore

T18 - Brian Harman

T18 - Sungjae Im

T18 - Max Homa

T18 - Andrew Putnam

T18 - Trey Mullinax

T23 - Brendan Steele

T23 - Corey Conners

T23 - Adam Hadwin

T23 - Gary Woodland

T23 - Jason Day

T23 - Sam Burns

T23 - Viktor Hovland

T23 - Mito Pereira

T31 - Chris Kirk

T31 - Matt Kuchar

T31 - Collin Morikawa

T31 - Scottie Scheffler

T31 - Alex Smalley

T31 - Emiliano Grillo

T31 - Matt Fitzpatrick

T31 - Tommy Fleetwood

T31 - Maverick McNealy

T40 - Alex Noren

T40 - Keith Mitchell

T40 - Sebastián Muñoz

T40 - Taylor Montgomery

T40 - Keegan Bradley

T40 - Rickie Fowler

T46 - JJ Spaun

T46 - Harris English

T46 - Sepp Straka

T46 - Bio Kim

T46 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout

T46 - Sanghyun Park

T46 - Scott Stallings

T46 - Denny McCarthy

T46 - Si Woo Kim

T46 - Justin Thomas

T46 - Justin Suh

T57 - Luke List

T57 - Cameron Young

T57 - Hideki Matsuyama

T57 - Lucas Glover

T61 - Webb Simpson

T61 - Byeong Hun An

T63 - Russell Henley

T63 - Jordan Spieth

T63 - S.H. Kim

T63 - Chez Reavie

T67 - John Huh

T67 - Yongjun Bae

T67 - Troy Merritt

70 - J.T. Poston

T71 - Davis Riley

T71 - Ryan Palmer

T71 - Kevin Kisner

T74 - Chanmin Jung

T74 - Yoseop Seo

76 - Sahith Theegala

77 - Yeongsu Kim

78 - Sanghun Shin

The CJ Cup 2022: Round 3 Tee Times (all times EDT)

Here are the tee times for Day 3 of the CJ Cup.

First tee, Saturday -

7:55 am – Sahith Theegala, Yeongsu Kim, Sanghun Shin

8:07 am – Kevin Kisner, Chanmin Jung, Yoseop Seo

8:19 am – J.T. Poston, Davis Riley, Ryan Palmer

8:31 am – John Huh, Yongjun Bae, Troy Merritt

8:43 am – Jordan Spieth, S.H. Kim, Chez Reavie

8:55 am – Webb Simpson, Byeong Hun An, Russell Henley

9:07 am – Cameron Young, Hideki Matsuyama, Lucas Glover

9:24 am – Justin Thomas, Justin Suh, Luke List

9:36 am – Scott Stallings, Denny McCarthy, Si Woo Kim

9:48 am – Bio Kim, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sanghyun Park

10:00 am – J.J. Spaun, Harris English, Sepp Straka

10:12 am – Taylor Montgomery, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler

10:24 am – Alex Noren, Keith Mitchell, Sebastián Muñoz

10:36 am – Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Maverick McNealy

10:53 am – Scottie Scheffler, Alex Smalley, Emiliano Grillo

11:05 am – Chris Kirk, Matt Kuchar, Collin Morikawa

11:17 am – Sam Burns, Viktor Hovland, Mito Pereira

11:29 am – Adam Hadwin, Gary Woodland, Jason Day

11:41 am – Trey Mullinax, Brendan Steele, Corey Conners

11:53 am – Sungjae Im, Max Homa, Andrew Putnam

12:10 pm – Danny Willett, Taylor Moore, Brian Harman

12:22 pm – Tom Kim, Seamus Power, Wyndham Clark

12:34 pm – Tom Hoge, Brendon Todd, Shane Lowry

12:46 pm – Tyrrell Hatton, K.H. Lee, Billy Horschel

12:58 pm – Aaron Wise, Rory McIlroy, Lee Hodges

1:10 pm – Kurt Kitayama, Jon Rahm, Cam Davis

Live coverage of the CJ Cup 2022, until the finals on Sunday, is available on the Golf Channel.

