Jon Rahm tied for lead in the 2022 CJ Cup: Day 2 leaderboard and Day 3 tee times explored

Day 2 of the 2022 CJ Cup ended on Friday, October 21, 2022. As the event gets to its business end, the leaderboard began to see some significant changes. After a strong opening on Day 1, Trey Mullinax and Gary Woodland fell out of the top spot.
Having put forth a strong performance, Jon Rahm took the top spot. He shared the lead with Kurt Kitayama. Rahm put on an exhibition, making ten birdies in his round of 9-under 62. The crowd rejoiced as he joined the American on top of the CJ Cup leaderboard at the Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina.
Other leaders, including Tom Kim and Wyndham Clark, fell short on Day 2. The duo slipped multiple positions from the top five on the CJ Cup leaderboard. Apart from Rahm, solid performances came from Cam Davis and Rory McIlroy, who maintained their positions inside the top five.
Here’s how the leaderboard of the CJ Cup, which includes 15 of the top 20 players in the Official World Golf Rankings, looks after Day 2.
The CJ Cup 2022: Day 2 leaderboard
- T1 - Kurt Kitayama
- T1 - Jon Rahm
- T3 - Cam Davis
- T3 - Aaron Wise
- 5 - Rory McIlroy
- T6 - Lee Hodges
- T6 - Tyrrell Hatton
- T6 - K.H. Lee
- T6 - Billy Horschel
- T6 - Tom Hoge
- T6 - Brendon Todd
- T6 - Shane Lowry
- T6 - Tom Kim
- T14 - Seamus Power
- T14 - Wyndham Clark
- T14 - Danny Willett
- T14 - Taylor Moore
- T18 - Brian Harman
- T18 - Sungjae Im
- T18 - Max Homa
- T18 - Andrew Putnam
- T18 - Trey Mullinax
- T23 - Brendan Steele
- T23 - Corey Conners
- T23 - Adam Hadwin
- T23 - Gary Woodland
- T23 - Jason Day
- T23 - Sam Burns
- T23 - Viktor Hovland
- T23 - Mito Pereira
- T31 - Chris Kirk
- T31 - Matt Kuchar
- T31 - Collin Morikawa
- T31 - Scottie Scheffler
- T31 - Alex Smalley
- T31 - Emiliano Grillo
- T31 - Matt Fitzpatrick
- T31 - Tommy Fleetwood
- T31 - Maverick McNealy
- T40 - Alex Noren
- T40 - Keith Mitchell
- T40 - Sebastián Muñoz
- T40 - Taylor Montgomery
- T40 - Keegan Bradley
- T40 - Rickie Fowler
- T46 - JJ Spaun
- T46 - Harris English
- T46 - Sepp Straka
- T46 - Bio Kim
- T46 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- T46 - Sanghyun Park
- T46 - Scott Stallings
- T46 - Denny McCarthy
- T46 - Si Woo Kim
- T46 - Justin Thomas
- T46 - Justin Suh
- T57 - Luke List
- T57 - Cameron Young
- T57 - Hideki Matsuyama
- T57 - Lucas Glover
- T61 - Webb Simpson
- T61 - Byeong Hun An
- T63 - Russell Henley
- T63 - Jordan Spieth
- T63 - S.H. Kim
- T63 - Chez Reavie
- T67 - John Huh
- T67 - Yongjun Bae
- T67 - Troy Merritt
- 70 - J.T. Poston
- T71 - Davis Riley
- T71 - Ryan Palmer
- T71 - Kevin Kisner
- T74 - Chanmin Jung
- T74 - Yoseop Seo
- 76 - Sahith Theegala
- 77 - Yeongsu Kim
- 78 - Sanghun Shin
The CJ Cup 2022: Round 3 Tee Times (all times EDT)
Here are the tee times for Day 3 of the CJ Cup.
First tee, Saturday -
- 7:55 am – Sahith Theegala, Yeongsu Kim, Sanghun Shin
- 8:07 am – Kevin Kisner, Chanmin Jung, Yoseop Seo
- 8:19 am – J.T. Poston, Davis Riley, Ryan Palmer
- 8:31 am – John Huh, Yongjun Bae, Troy Merritt
- 8:43 am – Jordan Spieth, S.H. Kim, Chez Reavie
- 8:55 am – Webb Simpson, Byeong Hun An, Russell Henley
- 9:07 am – Cameron Young, Hideki Matsuyama, Lucas Glover
- 9:24 am – Justin Thomas, Justin Suh, Luke List
- 9:36 am – Scott Stallings, Denny McCarthy, Si Woo Kim
- 9:48 am – Bio Kim, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sanghyun Park
- 10:00 am – J.J. Spaun, Harris English, Sepp Straka
- 10:12 am – Taylor Montgomery, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler
- 10:24 am – Alex Noren, Keith Mitchell, Sebastián Muñoz
- 10:36 am – Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Maverick McNealy
- 10:53 am – Scottie Scheffler, Alex Smalley, Emiliano Grillo
- 11:05 am – Chris Kirk, Matt Kuchar, Collin Morikawa
- 11:17 am – Sam Burns, Viktor Hovland, Mito Pereira
- 11:29 am – Adam Hadwin, Gary Woodland, Jason Day
- 11:41 am – Trey Mullinax, Brendan Steele, Corey Conners
- 11:53 am – Sungjae Im, Max Homa, Andrew Putnam
- 12:10 pm – Danny Willett, Taylor Moore, Brian Harman
- 12:22 pm – Tom Kim, Seamus Power, Wyndham Clark
- 12:34 pm – Tom Hoge, Brendon Todd, Shane Lowry
- 12:46 pm – Tyrrell Hatton, K.H. Lee, Billy Horschel
- 12:58 pm – Aaron Wise, Rory McIlroy, Lee Hodges
- 1:10 pm – Kurt Kitayama, Jon Rahm, Cam Davis
Live coverage of the CJ Cup 2022, until the finals on Sunday, is available on the Golf Channel.