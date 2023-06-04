Keegan Bradley soars up the leaderboard with 9th Birdie of the day at the Memorial Tournament

American professional golfer Keegan Bradley has been having a gala time at the 2023 Memorial Tournament. He carded a total of nine birdies in Round 3 to rise in the leaderboard. The tournament is currently led by Kim Si-woo, David Lipsky, and Rory McIlroy.

When Bradley shot the ninth birdie of the day, the PGA Tour Twitter handle shared the video and informed that he jumped to the T5 rank.

The tweet read:

"9th(?!) birdie of the day for @Keegan_Bradley He’s now T5 and just three back of the lead @MemorialGolf"

Keegan Bradley was down in the leaderboard before the start of Saturday's play. He jumped 54 positions up with his sensation nine birdies and ended the play with a score of 65. He is currently at the T9 rank, but he even jumped to T5 in the leaderboard.

Bradley started the day's play with a birdie on the second hole, which was followed by a birdie on the fourth hole. He even shot a 36-foot birdie on the 17th hole. He shot five consecutive birdies from hole No. 7 to hole No. 11, but ended Saturday's play with a bogey.

"I just said screw it"- Keegan Bradley before carding 65 in round three of the Memorial Tournament

After the incredible play in the third round of the Memorial Tournament, Keegan Bradley spoke to the media.

As Golf Digest reports, after having the first two forgettable rounds, he came with a mindset to go for d-or-die gameplay.

"I've been working on this feel the past couple weeks and I've sort of left it on the range and tried to play, and then today I just said screw it and I went out there and I had this... the feel that I've been working on, and I just hit a lot more quality iron shots," Bradley said.

He made the cut with a score of 3-over 147. But thanks to his nine birdies and two bogeys in round three, he jumped enormously on the leaderboard. Keegan Bradley will resume his fourth-round play on June 4, Sunday at 12:55 p.m. in the Muirfield Village.

Where does Keegan Bradley stand on the leaderboard of the Memorial Tournament?

After the end of Round 3, Keegan Bradley slipped to T9 on the leaderboard. But interestingly, he is just two strokes behind the leader. He carded a score of 74-73-65 after the end of three rounds.

Sunday's play could be a decider for any golfer on the leaderboard to cover the lead and jump to the top.

However, some golfers are yet to start their third-round play. Here are the tee time and pairings for the third round on Sunday:

11:15 am - Andrew Putnam, Beau Hossler

11:25 am - Tom Hoge, Sam Ryder

11:35 am - Xander Schauffele, Gary Woodland

11:50 am - Sam Burns, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:00 pm - Matt Wallace, Viktor Hovland

12:10 pm - Stephan Jaeger, Tyrrell Hatton

12:20 pm - Wyndham Clark, Austin Eckroat

12:30 pm - Luke Donald, Jordan Spieth

12:40 pm - Rickie Fowler, Lee Hodges

12:55 pm - Patrick Rodgers, Jon Rahm

1:05 pm - Rory McIlroy, Sepp Straka

1:15 pm - Si Woo Kim, Mark Hubbard

1:25 pm - David Lipsky, Patrick Cantlay

1:35 pm - Justin Suh, Hideki Matsuyama

The leaderboard is currently led by Rory McIlroy, David Lipsky, and Kim Si-woo. This year's Memorial tournament's leaderboard is very crowded with T14-ranked golfers being just three strokes away from the leader.

