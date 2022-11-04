2022 World Wide Technology Championship: Day 1 leaderboard, round 2 tee times and more

The 2022 World Wide Technology Championship is now underway. The first round of the event finished at the El Camaleon Golf Course in Mayakoba with Will Gordon and Russell Henley at the top of the leaderboard.

The Mayakoba event got off to an exciting start with Gordon and Henley firing 62 and 63 respectively in Round 1. While the two found an early lead, heavyweights on the field remained a few strokes back.

As Day 1 of the event ended on Thursday, names like Scottie Scheffler and defending champion Viktor Hovland were visibly off the pace.

2022 World Wide Technology Championship: Day 1 leaderboard

Will Gordon led the World Wide Technology Championship on the first day. The American golfer made eight birdies and an eagle to secure the top spot. The golfer, whose previous best PGA Tour finish was a T3 at the 2020 Travelers Championship, seems confident of correcting the record in Mexico.

He was closely followed by Russell Henley (-8). Meanwhile, the likes of Scott Piercy, Francesco Molinari, Sam Ryder and Harris English shared T3. Interestingly, favorites Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland shared T7 with a -6 score along with David Lingmerth and Martin Laird.

Hovland arrived at the World Wide Technology Championship hoping to win the title for a third consecutive time. He was challenged by Scheffler, who is aiming for his fifth PGA Tour win in 2022, to regain the top spot in the world rankings. both fell short on day one. It will be interesting to see how the two big golfers fight back on Friday.

However, it was Collin Morikawa who had the most forgettable round 1 display at the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship. The World No. 9, who came into the event as the third favorite following Scheffler and Hovland, shot 71. The golfer sat T90 at the end of day one. The golfer’s shocking display left many fans concerned. This could become the third straight event that Morikawa fails to make to the top 25.

2022 World Wide Technology Championship tee times

Here are the tee times for the second round of the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship:

Friday/ 1st tee

7:55 am - Adam Hadwin, Justin Lower, Matthias Schwab

8:06 am - Ryan Palmer, Ryan Moore, Adam Svensson

8:17 am - Russell Knox, Rory Sabbatini, Sam Ryder

8:28 am - Lucas Glover, Andrew Landry, Matt Kuchar

8:39 am - Chez Reavie, Erik van Rooyen, Jim Herman

8:50 am - J.J. Spaun, Sepp Straka, Aaron Wise

9:01 am - Danny Willett, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges

9:12 am - Nick Hardy, Harry Hall, Carson Young

9:23 am - Erik Barnes, Philip Knowles, Isidro Benitez

9:34 am - Austin Eckroat, Sam Stevens, Brad Adamonis

9:45 am - Michael Gligic, Kyle Westmoreland, Sebastian Vazquez

12:35 pm - Kevin Tway, Kevin Streelman, Aaron Rai

12:46 pm - Byeong Hun An, Hayden Buckley, Greyson Sigg

12:57 pm - James Hahn, Davis Riley, David Lipsky

1:08 pm - Chad Ramey, Joel Dahmen, Francesco Molinari

1:19 pm - Seamus Power, Collin Morikawa, Emiliano Grillo

1:30 pm - Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, Keith Mitchell

1:41 pm - Patton Kizzire, Patrick Rodgers, Mark Hubbard

1:52 pm - Michael Kim, Beau Hossler, Callum Tarren

2:03 pm - Brent Grant, Eric Cole, Adri Arnaus

2:14 pm - Ben Griffin, Herrison Endycott, Enrique Marin Santander

2:25 pm - Zecheng Dou, Paul Haley II, Ryan Hall

10th tee

7:55 am - Nate Lashley, Danny Lee, Kramer Hickok

8:06 am - Ryan Armour, John Huh, Alex Noren

8:17 am - Adam Long, Brian Harman, Maverick McNealy

8:28 am - Ryan Brehm, Tom Hoge, Brendon Todd

8:39 am - Tony Finau, Harris English, Sebastian Munoz

8:50 am - Billy Horschel, Justin Rose, Jason Day

9:01 am - Andrew Putnam, Henrik Norlander, Austin Smotherman

9:12 am - Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, Max McGreevy

9:23 am - Thomas Detry, Taylor Montgomery, Brandon Matthews

9:34 am - Harry Higgs, S.H. Kim, Armando Favela

9:45 am - MJ Daffue, Matti Schmid, Jose de Jesus Rodriguez

12:35 pm - David Lingmerth, Doug Ghim, Brandon Wu

12:46 apm - Jason Dufner, Aaron Baddeley, Ben Martin

12:57 pm - Scott Piercy, Austin Cook, Charley Hoffman

1:08 pm - J.T. Poston, Cameron Champ, Robert Streb

1:19 pm - Martin Laird, Richy Werenski, Nick Taylor

1:30 pm - K.H. Lee, Garrick Higgo, Tyler Duncan

1:41 pm - C.T. Pan, Russell Henley, Zac Blair

1:52 pm - Dylan Frittelli, Brian Davis, Justin Suh

2:03 pm - Dean Burmester, Ben Taylor, Augusto Nunez

2:14 pm - Joseph Bramlett, Will Gordon, Travis Vick

2:25 pm - Robby Shelton, Kevin Yu, Travis Trace

The 2022 World Wide Technology Championship will be streamed live on the Golf Channel/Peacock from 3 pm to 6 pm.

