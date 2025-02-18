2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld Round 1 tee times and pairing explored

The 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld is fast approaching and the PGA Tour is making one last stop in Mexico before heading to Florida. The event in Vallarta, Mexico is scheduled to begin this Thursday (Feb. 20).

Ad

Jake Knapp will be defending his 2024 Mexico Open title in this $7,000,000 event. The winner of this Open will earn a hefty $1.26 million purse and 500 FedEx Cup points. The eighth event on the PGA Tour will be televised live on the Golf Channel from February 20-23. NBC will begin coverage of the final two rounds of the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

The Vidanta Vallarta course was designed by veteran golf icon Greg Norman and was named the 2022 Renovation of the Year by Golf Inc. magazine. The par-71 course stretches for an astonishing distance. With the Mexico Open sandwiched between two of the PGA Tour's biggest events, the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld may seem to be missing a lot of big names.

Ad

Trending

However, the event will feature PGA Tour pros such as Akshay Bhatia, Jose Christobal Islas, Aaron Baddeley and Chris Gotterup. Bhatia and Gotterup secured their spots at VidantaWorld through the 2-year exemption given to PGA Tour winners. Baddeley secured the spot after making 300 cuts in professional golf, and Islas received a sponsorship exemption. Let's take a look at the tee times and official groupings for the opening round.

2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld Round 1 tee times and pairings

Ad

1st Tee (timings in EST)

7:00 PM - Ben Martin, Jonathan Byrd, Ben Kohles

7:11 PM - K.H. Lee, Alex Smalley, David Lipsky

7:22 PM - Ryan Palmer, Tyler McCumber, Jacob Bridgeman

7:33 PM - Chris Gotterup, Matt Wallace, Adam Svensson

7:44 PM - Ben Silverman, Chandler Phillips, Mac Meissner

7:55 PM - Isaiah Salinda, Paul Waring, Thomas Rosenmueller

8:06 PM - Alejandro Tosti, Tim Widing, Taylor Dickson

8:17 PM - Anders Albertson, Rikuya Hoshino, Leandro Mihaich

8:28 PM - Niklas Norgaard, Braden Thornberry, Riley Lewis

Ad

8:39 PM - Trevor Cone, Jeremy Paul, Justin Hastings

8:50 PM - Antoine Rozner, Philip Knowles, Gerardo Gomez

11:40 PM - Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, David Skinns

11:51 PM - Ben Griffin, Henrik Norlander, Vince Whaley

12:02 AM - Michael Kim, Padraig Harrington, Nicolai Hojgaard

12:13 AM - Aaron Rai, Stephan Jaeger, Jake Knapp

12:24 AM - Akshay Bhatia, Patrick Rodgers, Rasmus Hojgaard

12:35 AM - Rafael Campos, Erik van Rooyen, Luke List

12:46 AM - Andrew Putnam, Sam Stevens, Sami Valimaki

Ad

12:57 AM - Michael Thorbjornsen, Matteo Manassero, Karl Vilips

1:08 AM - Hayden Springer, Jackson Suber, Will Chandler

1:19 AM - Max McGreevy, Ryan Gerard, Matthew Watkins

1:30 AM - Jesper Svensson, Cristobal Del Solar, Santiago de la Fuente

10th Tee (timings in EST)

7:00 PM - Sam Ryder, Greyson Sigg, Ryo Hisatsune

7:11 PM - Nate Lashley, C.T. Pan, Matti Schmid

7:22 PM - Joel Dahmen, Taylor Montgomery, Chan Kim

7:33 PM - Matt McCarty, Davis Riley, Emiliano Grillo

Ad

7:44 PM - Kevin Yu, Harry Hall, Taylor Moore

7:55 PM - Patton Kizzire, Kurt Kitayama, Francesco Molinari

8:06 PM - Scott Piercy, Harry Higgs, Ryan Fox

8:17 PM - Takumi Kanaya, Matthew Riedel, Steven Fisk

8:28 PM - Frankie Capan III, Danny Walker, Luke Gifford

8:39 PM - Brian Campbell, Vince Covello, Erich Fortlage

8:50 PM - William Mouw, Kevin Velo, Jesse Droemer

11:40 PM - Trey Mullinax, Justin Lower, Rico Hoey

11:51 PM - Lanto Griffin, Aaron Baddeley, Carson Young

Ad

12:02 AM - Will Gordon, Victor Perez, Joe Highsmith

12:13 AM - Peter Malnati, Vincent Norrman, Nick Hardy

12:24 AM - Beau Hossler, Patrick Fishburn, Kris Ventura

12:35 AM - Ricky Castillo, Noah Goodwin, Fred Biondi

12:46 AM - Thriston Lawrence, Aldrich Potgieter, Blades Brown

12:57 AM - Paul Peterson, Quade Cummins, Jose Antonio Safa

1:08 AM - John Pak, Kaito Onishi, Josele Ballester

1:19 AM - Kevin Roy, Mason Andersen, Alvaro Ortiz

1:30 AM - Hayden Buckley, Thorbjørn Olesen, Jose Cristobal Islas

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback