$440M-worth Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2 racks up 2.9 billion viewing minutes as it continues to break records

Happy Gilmore 2 has become one of the most popular golf films of all time. The film, starring Adam Sandler, is a sequel to a 1996 comedy film. Before its release, HG2 was expected to break records, and so far, this has proven to be the case.
The Sandler-starrer has now broken another big Netflix record, becoming the movie with the highest streaming minutes on the platform.
HG2 began streaming on Netflix on July 25, and it had one of the biggest first weeks for any movie. The movie features Happy Gilmore, played by Adam Sandler, who makes his long-awaited return to golf.
Gilmore returns to golf in order to cover his daughter's ballet fees. The movie has numerous cameos by famous golfers, WWE Superstars, NFL players, and many more.
Variety shared the news of Gilmore continuing to break records even one month after its release. Per the story, the film has broken the largest single-week viewership total on Netflix (2.9 billion minutes, according to Nielsen). The film outperformed "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" to accomplish this monumental milestone.
Aside from that, Happy Gilmore 2 is the most-watched Adam Sandler (net worth of $440 million via Celebrity Net Worth) project on Netflix. Sandler has a lot of big movies on Netflix, and HG2 quickly surpassed films such as Murder Mystery, Hubie Halloween and The Week Of.
HG2 also had the most successful US opening weekend of any Netflix film. It received over 46.7 million views in its first three days, making it the most successful opening weekend for a Netflix film in the United States. One of the reasons the film has broken so many records is that it evokes a nostalgic feeling in the audience.
Adam Sandler claims that they made Happy Gilmore 2 as nostalgic as possible
In one of the movie's promotional interviews, Adam Sandler mentioned that whenever possible, the film's makers attempted to connect the original HG to the new one. Using the same dialogues, scenes, and music was a typical approach for them to immediately remind fans of the original 1996 film.
Sandler explained this fact about Happy Gilmore 2 by stating to Cinema Blend:
"Whenever we could, and whenever it made sense, we put a song from the first one..... Oh, yeah, that Lynyrd Skynyrd song up top always breaks your heart, yeah. When we were editing, and we would throw the right song from the past, it would give you just a whole other feeling of what the scene meant."
Adam Sandler also mentioned how the filmmakers were attempting to pay homage to the original film with Happy Gilmore 2. They were thinking about how much the movie meant to the fans.