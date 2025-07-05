5 big names who missed the cut at the 2025 John Deere Classic ft. Jason Day & Ben Griffin

The second round of the 2025 John Deere Classic has concluded, and the tournament’s cut line was set at 5-under. Several big names will not be in the field this weekend, including 13-time PGA Tour winner Jason Day.

The John Deere Classic kicked off on Thursday, July 3, at TPC Deere Run. Last year, Davis Thompson won the tournament by four strokes ahead of the runners-up. He is also in the field this year and is in contention for the title, having made it past the cut line and to T2 on the provisional leaderboard.

Let’s take a look at five golfers who did not make the cut at TPC Deere Run this year.

5 golfers who will not tee off at the 2025 John Deere Classic this weekend

#1 Jason Day

Jason Day - Source: Imagn

One-time major champion Jason Day made his 13th PGA Tour start of the season at the John Deere Classic. He scored 2-under 140 after the first two rounds and missed the cut by three strokes.

Day’s poor performance at the TPC Deere Run marks his second missed cut of the season. He similarly failed to make it to the third round at the PGA Championship after scoring 6-over 148 at Quail Hollow Club. He has yet to claim his first win of the season and has had four top-5 finishes so far.

#2 Ben Griffin

Ben Griffin - Source: Imagn

This season has been great for Ben Griffin, who secured his maiden PGA Tour title at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and a second title at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He has made the cut in 18 tournaments this season and has missed the cut in five, including the John Deere Classic.

Griffin kicked off his first round at TPC Deere Run at even par after shooting two birdies and two bogeys. On day two, he scored 3-under 68, bringing his total to 3-under 139, two strokes shy of the cut line.

#3 Michael Kim

Michael Kim - Third Round - Source: Imagn

In 2018, Michael Kim won the John Deere Classic by a margin of eight strokes. Since then, he has yet to claim another PGA Tour title.

Kim scored 7-under in his first round at TPC Deere Run this year. However, his hope of winning the tournament again came to an end after he scored 4-over in his second round, bringing his total to 3-under.

#4 Adam Hadwin

Adam Hadwin - Third Round - Source: Imagn

This season has been particularly rough for Adam Hadwin, with only one top-10 finish after 19 PGA Tour starts. He tied for ninth in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open, which has been his best performance this year.

Hadwin carded 2-over 144 after 36 holes at TPC Deere Run. This marks his sixth missed cut of the season.

#5 Tom Kim

Tom Kim - Second Round - Source: Imagn

Three-time PGA Tour winner Tom Kim has not won a tournament since the 2023 Shriner’s Children Open. His 19th PGA Tour start of the year was in the 2025 John Deere Classic.

Kim’s journey at TPC Deere Run came to an end after he scored 4-under 138. He missed the cut by one stroke, making this his seventh missed cut of the season.

