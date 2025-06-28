5 big names who missed the cut at the 2025 Rocket Classic ft. Wyndham Clark & Max Homa

The 2025 Rocket Classic's second round has concluded and the cut line was set at 6-under. Out of the 156-player field, several golfers failed to make the cut, including one-time major champion Wyndham Clark and six-time PGA Tour winner Max Homa.

Ad

The Rocket Classic made its debut in 2019 and is played at Detroit Golf Club. Last year, Cameron Davis won the tournament for the second time with a one stroke margin. This year, Davis was in the field, but unfortunately didn’t make the cut into the third round.

Here's a look at five golfers who missed the cut at the 2025 Rocket Classic

5 golfers who missed the cut at the 2025 Rocket Classic

#1 Wyndham Clark

Ad

Trending

Wyndham Clark - Source: Imagn

Three-time PGA Tour winner Wyndham Clark has had a frustrating run this season and is still chasing his first PGA Tour win of the year. He has made 18 PGA Tour starts this season and has had only one top-10 finish so far.

Ad

On day one at the Rocket Classic, Clark had a phenomenal bogey-free round and shot six birdies to card 6-under 66 at the end of the day. However, on day two, a triple bogey on the par-5 fourth hole tanked his game. At the end of his round, he carded a total of 4-under 140 and missed the cut by two strokes.

#2 Max Homa

Max Homa - Source: Imagn

Max Homa has not won a tournament on the PGA Tour since he dominated at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, winning by two strokes ahead of Keegan Bradley. This year, he has missed the cut in seven events, including the Rocket Classic.

Ad

Homa carded 1-under in his first round at Detroit Golf Club, and 2-under in his second round. He carded a total of 3-under 141 after shooting six birdies across 36 holes and will not proceed to the third round.

#3 Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler - Source: Imagn

Rickie Fowler has missed the cut in two out of 15 PGA Tour starts this year. In 2023, he dominated at Detroit Golf Club after winning a playoff against Adam Hadwin and Collin Morikawa.

Ad

This year, Fowler carded 1-under in his first round and 1-under in his second round at Detroit Golf Club. With a total of 2-under, he missed the cut by four strokes.

#4 Cameron Davis

Cameron Davis - Source: Imagn

Two-time PGA Tour winner Cameron Davis has had massive success at the Rocket Classic in the past, having won the tournament twice– in 2021 and 2024. The defending champion struggled this year at Detroit Golf Club, carding 2-over in his first round.

Ad

Davis scored 2-under in his second round and finished the tournament at even par. He missed the cut by seven strokes, making his ninth missed cut of the season.

#5 Tom Kim

Tom Kim - Source: Imagn

Tom Kim is still chasing his fourth PGA Tour title and first win of the season. He has made 18 PGA Tour starts this year and has missed the cut in six events, including the Rocket Classic.

Kim had a great bogey-free round on day one and carded 5-under at the end of the day. However, he struggled on day two as he shot three double bogeys and one bogey, carding 4-over at the end of the day. He finished the tournament with 1-under and missed the cut by five strokes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More