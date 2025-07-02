5 LIV Golf stars who failed at the Open Championship 2025 Final Qualifying ft. David Puig and Ian Poulter

14 LIV golfers attempted to secure a spot in the 2025 Open Championship via Final Qualifying, but only three were successful. Some notable stars who failed to snag a spot in the upcoming major championship include two-time Asian Tour winner David Puig and three-time PGA Tour winner Ian Poulter.

Ad

The Open Championship will kick off on July 17 at Royal Portrush, and there are 16 LIV Golf players already exempt into the tournament. Lee Westwood, Dean Burmester, and Lucas Herbert earned spots in the competition via Final Qualifying, bringing the total number of LIV players in the field to 19.

Here's a look at five LIV golfers who will not tee off in the final major tournament of the year.

5 LIV Golf players who failed to qualify for the 2025 Open Championship

#1 David Puig

Ad

Trending

David Puig - Source: Imagn

Fireball GC’s David Puig made the cut in the PGA Championship this year and tied for 60th position. He teed off in the Final Qualifying for the Open at Royal Cinique Ports and scored 64 in his first round, which was the lowest score in the opening round.

Ad

On day two of the qualifying tournament, Puig struggled and finished with a 78. This left him at 2-under and brought him down to a ninth place tie.

#2 Ian Poulter

Ian Poulter - Source: Imagn

In 2008, Poulter missed the Open Championship title by four strokes and placed a solo second. He teed off in the Final Qualifying at Royal Cinique Ports, hoping to get a chance at the Open Championship title this year, but was unsuccessful.

Ad

Poulter scored a 1-under and finished outside the top-five. Notably, his 21-year-old son, Luke Poulter, also competed in the Final Qualifying, but failed to qualify after scoring 1-under as well.

#3 Harold Varner III

Harold Varner III - Source: Imagn

One-time LIV Golf winner Harold Varner III made the cut in the 2022 Open and tied for 28th position. His hopes of getting a better result in the tournament were dashed after he opened with 73 on day one and closed with 68 on day two.

Ad

Varner competed in the 2025 LIV Golf Dallas, which concluded on Sunday, 29 June. He tied for fifth place, marking his best result so far this season.

#4 Graeme McDowell

Graeme McDowell - Source: Imagn

One-time major championship winner Graeme McDowell was aiming for a chance to play in the 2025 Open Championship, which will take place in his hometown. However, the Portrush-native missed his chance by three strokes.

Ad

McDowell won the US Open in 2010, but has yet to claim an Open Championship title. So far, his best result in the Open is a fifth-place tie, which he earned in 2012.

#5 Anirban Lahiri

Anirban Lahiri - Source: Imagn

Two-time European Tour winner Anirban Lahiri teed off at the Final Qualifying tournament in Burnham & Berrow. Despite shooting birdies on his final three holes in the competition, he missed the top-five spots by one stroke.

Lahiri has yet to claim a major championship title. His best result in the Open Championship so far is a tie for 30th, which was in 2015.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More