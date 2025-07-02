5 LIV Golf stars who failed at the Open Championship 2025 Final Qualifying ft. David Puig and Ian Poulter

14 LIV golfers attempted to secure a spot in the 2025 Open Championship via Final Qualifying, but only three were successful. Some notable stars who failed to snag a spot in the upcoming major championship include two-time Asian Tour winner David Puig and three-time PGA Tour winner Ian Poulter.
The Open Championship will kick off on July 17 at Royal Portrush, and there are 16 LIV Golf players already exempt into the tournament. Lee Westwood, Dean Burmester, and Lucas Herbert earned spots in the competition via Final Qualifying, bringing the total number of LIV players in the field to 19.
Here's a look at five LIV golfers who will not tee off in the final major tournament of the year.
5 LIV Golf players who failed to qualify for the 2025 Open Championship
#1 David Puig
Fireball GC’s David Puig made the cut in the PGA Championship this year and tied for 60th position. He teed off in the Final Qualifying for the Open at Royal Cinique Ports and scored 64 in his first round, which was the lowest score in the opening round.
On day two of the qualifying tournament, Puig struggled and finished with a 78. This left him at 2-under and brought him down to a ninth place tie.
#2 Ian Poulter
In 2008, Poulter missed the Open Championship title by four strokes and placed a solo second. He teed off in the Final Qualifying at Royal Cinique Ports, hoping to get a chance at the Open Championship title this year, but was unsuccessful.
Poulter scored a 1-under and finished outside the top-five. Notably, his 21-year-old son, Luke Poulter, also competed in the Final Qualifying, but failed to qualify after scoring 1-under as well.
#3 Harold Varner III
One-time LIV Golf winner Harold Varner III made the cut in the 2022 Open and tied for 28th position. His hopes of getting a better result in the tournament were dashed after he opened with 73 on day one and closed with 68 on day two.
Varner competed in the 2025 LIV Golf Dallas, which concluded on Sunday, 29 June. He tied for fifth place, marking his best result so far this season.
#4 Graeme McDowell
One-time major championship winner Graeme McDowell was aiming for a chance to play in the 2025 Open Championship, which will take place in his hometown. However, the Portrush-native missed his chance by three strokes.
McDowell won the US Open in 2010, but has yet to claim an Open Championship title. So far, his best result in the Open is a fifth-place tie, which he earned in 2012.
#5 Anirban Lahiri
Two-time European Tour winner Anirban Lahiri teed off at the Final Qualifying tournament in Burnham & Berrow. Despite shooting birdies on his final three holes in the competition, he missed the top-five spots by one stroke.
Lahiri has yet to claim a major championship title. His best result in the Open Championship so far is a tie for 30th, which was in 2015.