Amanda Balionis continues her grind in the gym amid her busy weekend at the 2025 Rocket Classic

Amanda Balionis spared time for a workout during her busy weekend in Detroit at the 2025 Rocket Classic. CBS covers PGA Tour events on days three and four, and Balionis, being a part of the coverage, is swamped with her reporting duties.

Ad

The American sports journalist has taken on the goal to complete 10K steps in a day and regardless of where she is for work, she makes sure to catch up on her mission. She did not stop her grind at the gym while in Michigan, and posted a video on her Instagram story with the song Hustlin' by Rick Ross. The post showed her view outside the window in front of her and the treadmill, she captioned it:

Ad

Trending

"10K a day crew reporting to duty 🫡"

Stills from Amanda Balionis' Instagram story - Source- via @balionis on Instagram

Amanda Balionis had shared a similar post of sweating it out at the gym during the Travelers Championship last week. She had tagged her fellow CBS reporter Hally Leadbetter as a part of the '10K club'.

Ad

Balionis prioritizes her workouts as much as she can between her hectic work schedule. She hits the gym in whatever free time she gets amid her reporting duties.

Amanda Balionis cheered for Will Gordon after he made the cut at the 2025 Rocket Classic

Will Gordon, who joined the PGA Tour in 2019, was on the verge of losing his Tour card, but he made the cut at the Rocket Classic to retain it. Amanda Balionis lauded the 28-year-old for the fight he put up in Detroit.

Ad

She shared a post by the PGA Tour that announced the news of Gordon making the cut, on her Instagram story as she wrote:

"Unreal fight from Will today. Had to birdie the last and got it done, making the cut on the number and saving his card.”

Screenshot of Amanda Balionis' story - Source- via @balionis on Instagram

Gordon had a steady start on day one of the PGA Tour event as he carded a few birdies among two bogeys and a double bogey to finish with a 3-under par 69. In the second round, he had to birdie the last two holes to make the -6 cutline.

Ad

Gordon executed the plan and advanced to the weekend rounds. Following his final putt in round two, the 28-year-old broke down on the golf course in relief after retaining his PGA Tour membership.

Gordon currently stands at T48 with a 9-under total score at the 2025 Rocket Classic. Aldrich Potgeiter holds the first position with an impressive 18-under par score after five straight birdies on the front nine.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anusha M Started out as a Golf Listener, soon got her bearing as a writer.



As an established Content Writer, Anusha aspires to be a Sports Journalist and joining Sportskeeda is the first step she's taken in that direction. From little to no golf knowledge, she now hopes to cover a PGA Tour event live, one day.



She graduated Bachelors of Arts with triple majors- Journalism, Psychology and English Literature. The two subjects, Psychology and literature, greatly influenced her writing, one by assisting in readers' perspective and one by improving language & vocabulary.

This gives her an edge while framing articles, as she knows what you want readers want and how to engage with them without all the huff and fluff. She strives not only to bring you genuine news stories, but to deliver perfection!



Besides golf, Anusha follows tennis and cricket avidly. She has even published several tennis news articles in one of her previous roles. This role nudged her towards Sports writing and reporting, and she decided to pursue MA in Sports Journalism in the future to nourish this dream.

Anusha has dabbled in different fields before she came back to her true passion. From travel blogs and B2B content to digital marketing and scripting digital ads, she has worked in various areas, and has a takeaway from each of those roles.





Outside journalism, Anusha either binges Mystery thrillers or writes poems, occasionally picks up a book and buries her face until she finishes it. In short, she is

A Potterhead with an eye like Sherlock, be it for content or errors! Know More