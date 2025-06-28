Amanda Balionis continues her grind in the gym amid her busy weekend at the 2025 Rocket Classic

Amanda Balionis spared time for a workout during her busy weekend in Detroit at the 2025 Rocket Classic. CBS covers PGA Tour events on days three and four, and Balionis, being a part of the coverage, is swamped with her reporting duties.
The American sports journalist has taken on the goal to complete 10K steps in a day and regardless of where she is for work, she makes sure to catch up on her mission. She did not stop her grind at the gym while in Michigan, and posted a video on her Instagram story with the song Hustlin' by Rick Ross. The post showed her view outside the window in front of her and the treadmill, she captioned it:
"10K a day crew reporting to duty 🫡"
Amanda Balionis had shared a similar post of sweating it out at the gym during the Travelers Championship last week. She had tagged her fellow CBS reporter Hally Leadbetter as a part of the '10K club'.
Balionis prioritizes her workouts as much as she can between her hectic work schedule. She hits the gym in whatever free time she gets amid her reporting duties.
Amanda Balionis cheered for Will Gordon after he made the cut at the 2025 Rocket Classic
Will Gordon, who joined the PGA Tour in 2019, was on the verge of losing his Tour card, but he made the cut at the Rocket Classic to retain it. Amanda Balionis lauded the 28-year-old for the fight he put up in Detroit.
She shared a post by the PGA Tour that announced the news of Gordon making the cut, on her Instagram story as she wrote:
"Unreal fight from Will today. Had to birdie the last and got it done, making the cut on the number and saving his card.”
Gordon had a steady start on day one of the PGA Tour event as he carded a few birdies among two bogeys and a double bogey to finish with a 3-under par 69. In the second round, he had to birdie the last two holes to make the -6 cutline.
Gordon executed the plan and advanced to the weekend rounds. Following his final putt in round two, the 28-year-old broke down on the golf course in relief after retaining his PGA Tour membership.
Gordon currently stands at T48 with a 9-under total score at the 2025 Rocket Classic. Aldrich Potgeiter holds the first position with an impressive 18-under par score after five straight birdies on the front nine.