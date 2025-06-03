Amanda Balionis pens a 4-word reaction to returning to New York after a busy week at the Memorial Tournament

Ben Griffin and Scottie Scheffler had an intense week at the Memorial Tournament, and so did Amanda Balionis. The CBS Reporter is finally back in New York, and she has shared a short update on social media for her fans.

Throughout the past week, Balionis was at Muirfield Village Golf Club, busy with post-round interviews and on-course commentaries. The broadcast journalist was a part of the CBS Golf team for hosting the signature PGA Tour event. Balionis kept sharing numerous updates from Muirfield, including her interview with Scottie Scheffler.

On Monday, June 2, Balionis was spotted in NYC as she took a walk around Central Park. The reporter shared a photo from the iconic venue with lush green fields and skyscrapers against a blue backdrop. In the caption of the Instagram story, Amanda Balionis expressed happiness for being back in New York.

Trending

"Good to be back 😍"

Screenshot of Balionis' Instagram story/Source: @balionis on IG

Apart from the Memorial Tournament, Balionis even participated in the Workday Pro-Am along with Golf Channel reporter Kira Dixon and LPGA Icon Michelle Wie West. They took some time to talk with the aspiring golfers, sharing words of advice regarding fear and chasing perfection in the sport.

Amanda Balionis shared a series of photos from Muirfield, where the reporter could be seen playing on the course. Her pictures included her time with the upcoming golfers and fellow reporters as well. The Puppy & Golf owner also took some time off the course to meet her furry friends and pay a visit to a local animal park.

The Instagram post reflects all the memories she managed to create apart from hosting the Memorial Tournament last week. Take a look at Amanda Balionis' post:

"Incredible week at @memorialgolf presented by @workday_sports ...every day was filled with some of my favorite people, at the most fun events creating memories l'm forever grateful for."

Balionis also congratulated Scheffler for successfully defending his title at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

Amanda Balionis heaps praise on Memorial Tournament winner

Before the finals, Griffin and Scheffler were in the position to go toe to toe. However, Scottie was able to defend and clinch the Memorial Tournament title. Scheffler finished the signature PGA Tour event with a total of 10 under par, 4 strokes ahead of Griffin.

Amanda Balionis shared some heartwarming moments from her interview with Scottie Scheffler, where the golfer could be seen standing with his family. Apart from that, Balionis shared some interesting stats about the 2025 Memorial Tournament winner.

"Scottie joins Tiger Woods as the only other player in @memorialgolf history to successfully defend their title. World Number 1 is the 4th fastest player in history to reach 16 wins behind just Sam Snead, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods. Scottie has also now successfully converted NINE consecutive outright 54-hole leads. That's second only to Tiger..."

Scheffler got a bit overwhelmed by his successful title defense while talking to Balionis in the post-match interview.

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More