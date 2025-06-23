Amanda Balionis reveals the "best compliment" she has ever received after playing golf with "bada*s women"

After covering the Travelers Championship last week, CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis switched the mic for a golf club. She recently took part in the Begin Again Foundation's charity tournament.

Apart from hitting some superb shots on the golf course, Balionis also graciously prepared drinks for her fellow golfers at the event. Assistant golf pro at Princess Anne Country Club, Klara Karteus, was also playing and had only praise for the broadcaster.

Karteus recently posted a video on her Instagram stories of Balionis preparing beverages for everyone on the course. The latter could be seen sporting a black top, an animal-printed skirt, and a pink hat. She finished her look with a pair of dark sunglasses. Karteus wrote:

"If good vibes were a person it would be her,"

Amanda Balionis reshared the video on her Instagram stories on Monday (June 23). She mentioned that Karteus' compliment was the "best" she had ever received and had a '12/10' recommendation for her followers. She wrote:

"Well if this isn't the best compliment I've ever received. 12/10 recommend playing golf with bada*s women. Today was so much fun, with so much positivity and I was so sad when the round was over."

The Begin Again Foundation was founded by Audrey Leishman and Marc Leishman. The organization works towards saving lives through sepsis and TSS awareness.

"What. A. Finish." - Amanda Balionis on the Travelers Championship

Amanda Balionis and Keegan Bradley at the 2025 Travelers Championship (Source: Imagn)

CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis was in Cromwell, Connecticut, last week to cover the Travelers Championship. She interviewed winner Keegan Bradley after his "dramatic" finish at the final Signature event of the year.

As the final round of the Travelers Championship was underway on Sunday (June 22), Balionis had shared "sunday storylines" on her Instagram stories. She had mentioned that the US Ryder Cup captain was a "celebrity" in the town.

Amanda Balionis posted pictures of her interviewing Bradley at TPC River Highlands on Instagram and gushed about the thrilling final round. She again raised the possibility of him making the team in September this year.

"What. A. Finish. Keegan Bradley takes his 2nd Travelers Championship trophy is dramatic fashion, ensuring that the question of, “should he be a playing Captain?” will be discussed ad nauseam until the roster is solidified 😂 🇺🇸," she wrote.

Keegan Bradley had entered the final round of the Signature event at T2. He was trailing leaderboard topper Tommy Fleetwood by three shots. However, after the latter carded three bogeys in the first four holes on Sunday (June 22), Bradley jumped up the standings and tied with him for top spot.

As the round progressed, Fleetwood regained his lead. However, he carded two bogeys on the 16th and 18th holes while Bradley hit two birdies on the 15th and 18th holes, securing him his second Travelers Championship trophy.

With a total score of 15-under, he won by a margin of one stroke. Fleetwood tied for second with Russell Henley.

