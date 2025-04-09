Bryson DeChambeau shares excitement for the Masters with a 4-word message 

Bryson DeChambeau has won the U.S. Open twice but has yet to garner a green jacket for himself. Last year, he was very close to winning at the Masters. He carded an opening round of 65 to take the lead after eighteen holes.

However, four rounds later, DeChambeau was left tied for the sixth position. He is once again back to give his luck a shot for the ninth time this year, and he could not be any more excited.

DeChambeau shared an Instagram story of himself from Augusta National, where the second practice round is already underway.

Bryson DeChambeau at the Masters 2025 in Augusta National. Source: Instagram

Wearing the Crushers GC Cap, he wrote, “That time of year.”

Bryson DeChambeau, competing on the LIV Golf circuit, is entering the Masters with renewed confidence after securing a fifth-place finish at the recent tournament in Miami. He’s optimistic about his strong showing as the challenges he faced in Miami will serve him well at Augusta.

PGA: Masters Tournament - Practice Round - Source: Imagn

Reflecting on his experience at the Blue Monster, DeChambeau noted how demanding the conditions were, with strong 20 mph winds testing his patience and focus. He embraced the adversity, using it as mental preparation.

“I really had to stay calm and committed throughout the rounds,” he shared, via Yahoo Sports. “It gave me a solid push heading into this week, and I’m hopeful it’ll all come together.”

The practice round may turn out to be fruitful for him, as he is still figuring out the nooks and corners of the Masters.

Bryson DeChambeau is yet to learn about Augusta National

Bryson DeChambeau first competed at The Masters as an amateur in 2016, and if there’s one thing his experience at Augusta has taught him, it’s that the learning never really stops.

“I clearly haven’t learned everything yet,” he said, via the aforementioned source. “But each time I come back, I pick up a bit more—like how the wind behaves on certain holes or how a slope near the pin might change things. Those little details slowly add to my understanding of the course.”

What makes Augusta especially tricky, he explained, is the ever-changing wind. The unpredictability of gusts is one of the biggest tests, and he’s always trying to improve his ability to manage it. Last week, at the Blue Monster in Miami, the strong winds provided a perfect warm-up.

PGA: Masters Tournament - Practice Round - Source: Imagn

“It was blowing 20 miles an hour, and I kept reminding myself to stay patient,” he said. “That kind of challenge helped me stay composed, and I hope that carries over into this week.”

However, conditions aren’t the only thing DeChambeau wrestles with—nerves play a big role, too. He admitted to feeling butterflies in Miami before the final round and said that those same nerves show up at Augusta as well.

In 2016, as an amateur, DeChambeau believed that he understood the course. What he didn’t know was how to manage the surge of emotion that comes with competing on such a grand stage.

“Even now, I still work on that,” he said.

For the 31-year-old, winning The Masters would mean everything.

“It would be the realization of a childhood dream,” he said. “It’s something I’ve imagined ever since I was a kid.”

As Bryson DeChambeau prepares for another shot at the green jacket, his evolving strategy, hard-earned experience, and deep-rooted passion suggest he’s ready to turn lessons into legacy.

