Can Jon Rahm win the Memorial Tournament 2023 on Sunday? Masters winner’s odds and tee times explored

Jon Rahm showed his skill and tenacity in the Memorial Tournament, where he is now tied for 16th after the third round. The Spaniard, famed for his powerful swing and cerebral play, has navigated Muirfield Village Golf Club's tough course with precision and resolve.

Rahm's solid play throughout the event has been impressive. He displayed his ability to adjust to shifting course conditions with rounds of 70, 70, and 74. His ability to analyze problems and make strategic judgments has kept him in the running.

As the Memorial Tournament nears its conclusion, all eyes will be on Jon Rahm, who is attempting to move up the rankings.

He is expected to provide outstanding performance and challenge the leaders for the top place owing to his great track record and fan support but the road to lifting the trophy seems tough.

Jon Rahm's performance since earning a green jacket

Since earning the coveted green jacket, Masters champion Jon Rahm has been anxiously hunting another major trophy.

While he has demonstrated his abilities in a number of competitions, a major victory has eluded him.

Jon Rahm Rodriguez @JonRahmpga It’s hard for me to put my emotions into words, but I want to thank everyone for supporting me. This one was for Seve. Having my family there made it even better. A dream come true! @TheMasters It’s hard for me to put my emotions into words, but I want to thank everyone for supporting me. This one was for Seve. Having my family there made it even better. A dream come true! @TheMasters https://t.co/LZ0JX41CIv

Rahm continued to amaze with his solid play in the RBC Heritage Tournament 2023. He finished the tournament in a respectable T15 position, with a score of -11. This demonstrated his ability to compete at a high level and maintain a commanding presence on the top.

Rahm then advanced to the Mexico Championship 2023, where he finished second with a final score of -21. Although he fell just short of the crown, his outstanding performance throughout the tournament cemented his place as one of the field's top contenders.

Rahm just joined the Memorial Tournament 2022 with high hopes, leaning on his previous achievements. He finished the event with a total score of 284 after four rounds at the difficult Muirfield Village Golf Club.

His solid rounds of 72, 70, 73, and 69 earned him a commendable tie for tenth position on the leaderboard. Rahm's constant concentration and precision on the difficult course demonstrated his extraordinary adaptation and control.

At the PGA Championship 2023, which will be hosted on a renowned Tulsa golf course. The Spaniard exhibited his constant dedication and ability to navigate the difficult course with precision and finesse throughout the competition.

Rahm remained focused in the face of difficult competition and uncertain weather, executing spectacular strokes that cemented his status as a powerful force in professional golf. His rounds of +1, 76, 68, 72, and 71 resulted in a total score of 287, placing him in the top 50 players in the field.

As Jon Rahm continues his professional golf career, his supporters impatiently anticipate his next chance to compete for another major title. He remains a major character on the tour, continuously pushing the boundaries of his own ability, thanks to his extraordinary skills and unwavering desire.

Tee Times for Jon Rahm

As the Memorial Tournament nears its conclusion, golf fans are excitedly awaiting the resumption of play to find out who will be crowned champion. Among the candidates is the excellent Jon Rahm, who has been performing admirably throughout the tournament.

The anxiety will rise throughout the morning as each group's tee time approaches. All eyes will be on Jon Rahm, who will tee off alongside Scottie Scheffler at 10:55 a.m.

