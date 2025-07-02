Charley Hull flaunts her abs after hitting a big milestone in her fat loss journey

  • home icon
By Rinal Chavda
Published Jul 02, 2025 18:39 GMT
LPGA: KPMG Women
LPGA: KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Second Round - Source: Imagn

Charley Hull recently shared posts to her Instagram, promoting her partnership with Salt and Stone. The LPGA star announced her new partnership with the body and skincare brand.

This post came shortly after Hull revealed a major milestone in her fitness journey. She recently shared the results of her recent body composition analysis, where her body fat percentage registered at just 10.6.

Hull's post on Instagram was captioned:

"Proud to be a new ambassador for @saltandstone. This is sweat — a campaign built for those who push, grind, and go again."
In addition, she also shared the following image on her Instagram stories:

Charley Hull&#039;s Instagram story
Hull frequently shares snippets of her training routine, which involves a daily 5k run combined with weight training, as well as a number of other workouts. Earlier this year, she competed in the Hyrox Corby Sim mixed doubles event alongside athlete Jak Leese. The duo clinched first place, finishing the challenge in just 1 minute and 4 seconds.

On the golf course, Hull finished T4 at the HSBC Women’s World Championship and recorded back-to-back T12 finishes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and the U.S. Women’s Open.

Charley Hull skipped this past week’s Dow Championship at Midland Country Club. The team-based LPGA event featured top names like Lexi Thompson, Lydia Ko, and Somi Lee. Currently, she is gearing up to compete in the KPMG Women's Irish Open.

KPMG Women’s Irish Open 2025: Charley Hull holds the top odds

The Ladies European Tour heads to Ireland this week for the 2025 KPMG Women’s Irish Open, set to run from July 3 to 6 at Carton House. This year’s edition will feature the likes of Charley Hull, Georgia Hall, Anna Nordqvist, and Madelene Sagstrom.

Charley Hull enters the week as the betting favorite, backed strongly by oddsmakers. Local hero Leona Maguire and rising English star Lottie Woad are also among the top contenders expected to make a serious run at the title.

Here's a look at the KPMG Women's Irish Open's bets and odds (via Bet365):

  • Charley Hull – 4
  • Leona Maguire – 12
  • Lottie Woad – 14
  • Chiara Tamburlini – 14
  • Perrine Delacour – 16
  • Madelene Sagstrom – 16
  • Bronte Law – 20
  • Luna Sobron Galmes – 20
  • Georgia Hall – 22
  • Mimi Rhodes – 22
  • Lauren Walsh – 25
  • Diksha Dagar – 25
  • Hannah Screen – 25
  • Alessandra Fanali – 28
  • Darcey Harry – 30
  • Nastasia Nadaud – 30
  • Anna Nordqvist – 33
  • Cara Gainer – 33
  • Lee-Anne Pace – 33
  • Amelia Garvey – 35
  • Olivia Cowan – 66
  • Kirsten Rudgeley – 66
  • Pia Babnik – 50
  • Kelsey Bennett – 50
  • Fatima Fernandez Cano – 55
  • Klara Davidson Spilkova – 55
  • Anna Foster – 70
  • Brianna Navarrosa – 70
  • Noora Komulainen – 70
  • Chloe Williams – 80
  • Trichat Cheenglab – 80
  • Lydia Hall – 80
  • Leonie Harm – 80
  • Laura Fuenfstueck – 80
  • Dorthea Forbrigd – 80
  • Annabell Fuller – 80
  • Alice Hewson – 90
  • Sarah Kemp – 100
  • Avani Prashanth – 100
  • Maddison Hinson-Tolchard – 100
  • Momoka Kobori – 100
  • Polly Mack – 110
  • Smilla Tarning Soenderby – 110
  • Kajsa Arwefjall – 110
  • Sofie Kibsgaard Nielsen – 110
  • Johanna Wrigley – 110
  • Ayako Uehara – 125
  • Ginnie Ding – 125
  • Aine Donegan – 125
  • Patricia Isabel Schmidt – 125
  • Chiara Noja – 150
  • Beth Coulter – 140
  • Ursula Wikstrom – 140
  • Celine Herbin – 200
  • Marta Martin – 200
  • Agathe Sauzon – 200
  • Lisa Pettersson – 200
  • Ariane Klotz – 200
  • Lorna McClymont – 200
  • Anna Huang – 225
  • Ellinor Sudow – 225
  • Maria Hernandez – 225
  • Carolin Kauffmann – 225
  • Alessia Nobilio – 225
  • Anna Zanusso – 225
  • April Angurasaranee – 250
  • Patricia Mackova – 250
  • Aunchisa Utama – 250
  • Patricie Mackova – 250
  • Sara Byrne – 275
  • Liz Young – 275
  • Annabel Wilson – 275
  • Blanca Fernandez – 300
  • Maha Haddioui – 300
About the author
Rinal Chavda

Rinal Chavda

Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working.

Edited by Tushar Bahl
