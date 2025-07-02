Charley Hull flaunts her abs after hitting a big milestone in her fat loss journey

Charley Hull recently shared posts to her Instagram, promoting her partnership with Salt and Stone. The LPGA star announced her new partnership with the body and skincare brand.

This post came shortly after Hull revealed a major milestone in her fitness journey. She recently shared the results of her recent body composition analysis, where her body fat percentage registered at just 10.6.

Hull's post on Instagram was captioned:

"Proud to be a new ambassador for @saltandstone. This is sweat — a campaign built for those who push, grind, and go again."

In addition, she also shared the following image on her Instagram stories:

Charley Hull's Instagram story

Hull frequently shares snippets of her training routine, which involves a daily 5k run combined with weight training, as well as a number of other workouts. Earlier this year, she competed in the Hyrox Corby Sim mixed doubles event alongside athlete Jak Leese. The duo clinched first place, finishing the challenge in just 1 minute and 4 seconds.

On the golf course, Hull finished T4 at the HSBC Women’s World Championship and recorded back-to-back T12 finishes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and the U.S. Women’s Open.

Charley Hull skipped this past week’s Dow Championship at Midland Country Club. The team-based LPGA event featured top names like Lexi Thompson, Lydia Ko, and Somi Lee. Currently, she is gearing up to compete in the KPMG Women's Irish Open.

KPMG Women’s Irish Open 2025: Charley Hull holds the top odds

The Ladies European Tour heads to Ireland this week for the 2025 KPMG Women’s Irish Open, set to run from July 3 to 6 at Carton House. This year’s edition will feature the likes of Charley Hull, Georgia Hall, Anna Nordqvist, and Madelene Sagstrom.

Charley Hull enters the week as the betting favorite, backed strongly by oddsmakers. Local hero Leona Maguire and rising English star Lottie Woad are also among the top contenders expected to make a serious run at the title.

Here's a look at the KPMG Women's Irish Open's bets and odds (via Bet365):

Charley Hull – 4

Leona Maguire – 12

Lottie Woad – 14

Chiara Tamburlini – 14

Perrine Delacour – 16

Madelene Sagstrom – 16

Bronte Law – 20

Luna Sobron Galmes – 20

Georgia Hall – 22

Mimi Rhodes – 22

Lauren Walsh – 25

Diksha Dagar – 25

Hannah Screen – 25

Alessandra Fanali – 28

Darcey Harry – 30

Nastasia Nadaud – 30

Anna Nordqvist – 33

Cara Gainer – 33

Lee-Anne Pace – 33

Amelia Garvey – 35

Olivia Cowan – 66

Kirsten Rudgeley – 66

Pia Babnik – 50

Kelsey Bennett – 50

Fatima Fernandez Cano – 55

Klara Davidson Spilkova – 55

Anna Foster – 70

Brianna Navarrosa – 70

Noora Komulainen – 70

Chloe Williams – 80

Trichat Cheenglab – 80

Lydia Hall – 80

Leonie Harm – 80

Laura Fuenfstueck – 80

Dorthea Forbrigd – 80

Annabell Fuller – 80

Alice Hewson – 90

Sarah Kemp – 100

Avani Prashanth – 100

Maddison Hinson-Tolchard – 100

Momoka Kobori – 100

Polly Mack – 110

Smilla Tarning Soenderby – 110

Kajsa Arwefjall – 110

Sofie Kibsgaard Nielsen – 110

Johanna Wrigley – 110

Ayako Uehara – 125

Ginnie Ding – 125

Aine Donegan – 125

Patricia Isabel Schmidt – 125

Chiara Noja – 150

Beth Coulter – 140

Ursula Wikstrom – 140

Celine Herbin – 200

Marta Martin – 200

Agathe Sauzon – 200

Lisa Pettersson – 200

Ariane Klotz – 200

Lorna McClymont – 200

Anna Huang – 225

Ellinor Sudow – 225

Maria Hernandez – 225

Carolin Kauffmann – 225

Alessia Nobilio – 225

Anna Zanusso – 225

April Angurasaranee – 250

Patricia Mackova – 250

Aunchisa Utama – 250

Patricie Mackova – 250

Sara Byrne – 275

Liz Young – 275

Annabel Wilson – 275

Blanca Fernandez – 300

Maha Haddioui – 300

