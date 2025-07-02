Charley Hull flaunts her abs after hitting a big milestone in her fat loss journey

Charley Hull recently shared posts to her Instagram, promoting her partnership with Salt and Stone. The LPGA star announced her new partnership with the body and skincare brand.
This post came shortly after Hull revealed a major milestone in her fitness journey. She recently shared the results of her recent body composition analysis, where her body fat percentage registered at just 10.6.
Hull's post on Instagram was captioned:
"Proud to be a new ambassador for @saltandstone. This is sweat — a campaign built for those who push, grind, and go again."
In addition, she also shared the following image on her Instagram stories:
Hull frequently shares snippets of her training routine, which involves a daily 5k run combined with weight training, as well as a number of other workouts. Earlier this year, she competed in the Hyrox Corby Sim mixed doubles event alongside athlete Jak Leese. The duo clinched first place, finishing the challenge in just 1 minute and 4 seconds.
On the golf course, Hull finished T4 at the HSBC Women’s World Championship and recorded back-to-back T12 finishes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and the U.S. Women’s Open.
Charley Hull skipped this past week’s Dow Championship at Midland Country Club. The team-based LPGA event featured top names like Lexi Thompson, Lydia Ko, and Somi Lee. Currently, she is gearing up to compete in the KPMG Women's Irish Open.
KPMG Women’s Irish Open 2025: Charley Hull holds the top odds
The Ladies European Tour heads to Ireland this week for the 2025 KPMG Women’s Irish Open, set to run from July 3 to 6 at Carton House. This year’s edition will feature the likes of Charley Hull, Georgia Hall, Anna Nordqvist, and Madelene Sagstrom.
Charley Hull enters the week as the betting favorite, backed strongly by oddsmakers. Local hero Leona Maguire and rising English star Lottie Woad are also among the top contenders expected to make a serious run at the title.
Here's a look at the KPMG Women's Irish Open's bets and odds (via Bet365):
