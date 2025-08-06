Donald Trump boasts "36 Club Championships" by scoring a walk-off winning putt

Donald Trump has lately been facing criticism following allegations about the reportedly unfair conduct on the golf course. Amid this, a new clip has surfaced on X (previously Twitter), where the avid golfer could be seen boasting his skills.The video, shared by the Fan Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social page, shows the President Of The United States approaching the final putt. Dressed in a red windcheater, Donald Trump is seen aiming for the tee, measuring his shot before making it go. Trump made the putt effortlessly, putting his club down and walking away in style while making a momentary glance towards the bystanders. The post also highlighted Donald Trump's claim on Truth Social of winning the 36 Club Championships. The caption of the post read:&quot;Donald J. Trump Truth Social 08.06.25 09:22 AM EST ... 36 Club Championships!&quot;Take a look at the X post made by Fan Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social:This post came amid clips going viral from Donald Trump's trip to Scotland. The U.S. President was participating in the Senior Club Championship at Trump National Bedminster some days ago. Videos on the internet hinted at one of his caddies misplacing a golf ball from the course in Bedminster.Donald Trump ultimately ended up winning the event. According to a graphic released by the White House, Trump clinched the victory with a gross of 69 and a net of 67. As reported by Trump himself, his 2.8 handicap is by far the lowest for any U.S. President.However, his latest achievement in Scotland has been questioned by a lot of people, including California Governor Gavin Newsom and noted columnist Rick Reilly.Sportscaster and longtime critic accuses Donald Trump of using unfair means at golf courseThe viral video of Trump's caddie's unprecedented behaviour on the course in Scotland sent social media into a frenzy. It also caught the eyes of Rick Reilly, who is known to be a longtime critic of the President Of The United States' on-course behaviors.Reilly was not holding back at Trump well before the latter was announced as the winner of the Senior Club Championship at Trump National Bedminster. When he came across the video of Donald Trump's caddie dropping a ball near the pin, Reilly took to X and wrote:&quot;So you know, it's NEVER legal for your caddy to drop a ball. YOU can drop one, but never on a green. And since this was a full-score event, its not legal for Trump to drag the ball into the hole. No, no, never. Our president is a fuc***g golf cheat.”Take a look at the X post shared by Reilly:Screenshot from Reilly's post on X aimed at Trump / @ReillyRick on XReilly's stance on Trump has been clear for years now; the Sportscaster is a longtime critic of Trump. Back in 2019, he wrote an entire book on the U.S. President titled &quot;Commander In Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump&quot;.