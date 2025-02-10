'Driver was terrible' — Titleist star Michael Kim shares 7-point observation about his outing at WM Open at Phoenix

Michael Kim recently finished T2 at the WM Phoenix Open on Sunday. He carded a total score of 17-under.

Kim is very active on social media and often presents his opinions to his fans through his platform. Recently, he took to X to share his "thoughts from WM" Phoenix Open. The ace golfer gave a disclaimer that the 7-pointer post was a "bit long".

In the post, he talked about his performance at TPC Scottsdale. He also mentioned what he believed he should improve and his general experience of competing against fellow golfers. The Titleist-sponsored athlete also talked about switching his driver after a "really bad" warm-up on Friday.

"Friday, I had a really bad warm up, driver was terrible, so much so I switched my driver setting from D1-A1 with about 10min to go to my tee time. Something I have never ever done in my career. I had switched it earlier in the week and went back to the setting I had prior," Kim posted on X.

He further detailed the reason behind changing his driver.

"The reason I switched was I was hitting it well on the really good ones but tended to miss a bit too much to the left at times. I wanted it to be 10% better but it got way worse. Funny how golf works this way sometimes."

Michael Kim also thanked his fans for supporting him last week. He mentioned that he could hear them giving him a "shout" during the tournament.

What did Michael Kim think about his performance at the WM Phoenix Open?

Michael Kim at the WM Phoenix Open 2025 (Source: Getty)

Michael Kim was one of the leaderboard toppers going into the final round on Sunday. Although he couldn't take a lead over Thomas Detry, he managed to maintain beyond the finish line. He tied for second with Daniel Berger.

The 31-year-old mentioned that he was "proud" of his performance at TPC Scottsdale last week and how he handled the "mental side" of the game.

"Really proud of the way I played this week. My game didn’t feel amazing after the first day but scrapped it around. Figured it out as the week went along and couldn’t be happier with how I handled the mental side of playing in contention in the weekend," Kim wrote in his post.

In his long post, Michael Kim also appreciated his fellow players, Jordan Spieth and Maverick McNealy, who he was paired with on Sunday. He also asked Joe Mayo for a chipping lesson after listening to the NLU podcast.

The US golfer spoke highly of TPC Scottsdale, even calling it a "great designed course". He added that golfers could make "birdies and bogeys in bunches" there and that there is a "risk-reward galore out there". The 16th hole of the course is called 'The Coliseum'. And while this hole is iconic, it also gained a notorious tradition of crowds throwing beer cans and bottles after a golfer makes a hole-in-one.

At the 2025 WM Phoenix Open Emiliano Grillo hit an ace at the 16th hole after which fans started throwing beer cans on the course. Videos of spectators drinking from shoes circulated on social media. Drunk fans were escorted out. Michael Kim gave his opinion on this whole tradition in his post.

"16th hole is just really cool. Yeah, they prob shouldn’t throw stuff on the green but the players feel it, the crowd can feel it, it’s a setting unlike any other. It’s exciting as a competitor. I think it’s awesome. So many tournaments try to replicate it but it’s obviously not close to here. It’s honestly a bit of a bland hole without the setting haha," Kim wrote.

Michael Kim will next be seen at the Genesis Invitational this week which will be held at Torrey Pines instead of the usual Riviera course, in the aftermath of the massive LA wildfires. He predicted that the weather in Torrey Pines would be "really tough" on Thursday. However, the golfer added that he would try to "keep it rolling".

