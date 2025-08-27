"Dumb move"; "He earned it" – Fans react to Keegan Bradley reportedly competing as playing captain in US Ryder Cup squad

Keegan Bradley will reportedly compete in the upcoming Ryder Cup as the first playing captain since Arnold Palmer in 1963. Golf fans online have shared mixed reactions to the report, with some in support of his decision, and others against it.

Ad

As originally reported by golf correspondent James Corrigan, Bradley has reportedly used one of his six captain’s picks on himself for the 45th Ryder Cup. The tournament is slated to kick off on September 26 at Bethpage State Park.

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF 🚨🏆🇺🇸 #BREAKING — Keegan Bradley is expected to pick himself and become the first playing captain since Arnold Palmer in 1963, per @jcorrigangolf. @KeegsArmy

Ad

Trending

One fan who is not in support of the eight-time PGA Tour winner’s decision believes that he wouldn't have much impact on the team as a player.

The fan wrote,

“Dumb move. He’s not that good honestly.”

Another fan echoing the same thought commented,

“I believe this is not a good idea but I really hope he proves me wrong…”

One fan who believes the pressure of being a captain will affect Keegan Bradley’s performance as a player wrote,

Ad

“Mistake. No need to put extra load of pressure on yourself… Zach Johnson just smiled.”

On the other hand, some fans believe Bradley earned his spot and can handle the pressure of playing and being a captain. One fan commented,

“He earned it.”

Another fan wrote,

“This is the best decision. He is going to take all the heat when they get their as*es kicked anyway so he should put himself on there when he is clearly one of the best twelve players.”

Ad

“He earned it, but holy smokes if the US loses he’s getting crucified,” another fan penned.

Fans react to reports of Kegan Bradley becoming the first US Ryder Cup playing captain since Arnold Palmer in 1963

“It’s just a heavy decision”: Keegan Bradley speaks on deciding whether or not to become a playing captain

Keegan Bradley competed in the recently concluded Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Course, where he finished in a tie for seventh place. During a post-round press conference, he was asked to share why it’s hard to make a decision about becoming a playing captain and he said,

Ad

“It’s just a heavy decision. All the picks are tough. Captain is going to be judged on who they pick. Pretty strange thing to pick yourself. It’s something that I’ve been thinking about for a long time, and I just want to make sure we make the right one.”

The Woodstock native acknowledged that there’s no easy decision to make in his situation. However, he made it clear that he only cares about one thing, which is winning the Ryder Cup this year.

Keegan Bradley noted that he is going to have to live with whatever decision he makes, whether it goes good or badly. He further added that he knows his decisions will “be controversial to people either way,” but he’s prepared to face the consequences of his actions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More