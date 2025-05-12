Golfer with 184K following announces ‘Major Cut Quail Hollow’ with YouTuber ahead of PGA Championship

The PGA Championship is the second major of the year and begins on Thursday, May 15. This year, the event will be held at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. Another major news concerning the competition has recently surfaced, this time about a pre-show presented by Wesley Bryan himself.
The American professional golfer, noted for his unique approach to the game, recently made an announcement on Instagram. He announced to his 184K Instagram followers that there would be a show called Major Cut Quail Hollow. The show will air two episodes on Monday and Tuesday at 12 p.m. EST.
Wesley Bryan will not be alone as Grant Horvat will also be involved. Further details about the show are awaited. Bryan captioned the story as follows:
"Monday and Tuesday, 12 PM EST, Major Cut Quail Hollow"
Here's a look at Wesley Bryan's Instagram story:
The PGA Championship will be broadcast on CBS and ESPN for the American audience. Sky Sports (UK) and talkSPORT will provide audio coverage.
What does the field look like at the PGA Championship?
The PGA Championship will have a 156-player field. Only 70 of these players or ties will participate throughout the weekend after making the cut. Interestingly, the cut for the Quail Hollow course is always set somewhat higher. The cut in the 2017 PGA Championship was 5 strokes over par. This is due to the tough configuration of holes 16, 17, and 18.
Here's a look at the PGA Championship's field:
- Ludvig Åberg
- Byeong Hun An
- Daniel Berger
- Brian Bergstol
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Brandon Bingaman
- Richard Bland
- Michael Block
- Keegan Bradley
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Dean Burmester
- Sam Burns
- Brian Campbell
- Rafael Campos
- Laurie Canter
- Patrick Cantlay
- John Catlin
- Bud Cauley
- Eugenio Chacarra
- Andre Chi
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Tyler Collet
- Corey Conners
- Cameron Davis
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Thomas Detry
- Luke Donald
- Jesse Droemer
- Jason Dufner
- Nick Dunlap
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Patrick Fishburn
- Matthew Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Ryan Fox
- Sergio Garcia
- Bobby Gates
- Ryan Gerard
- Lucas Glover
- Max Greyserman
- Ben Griffin
- Larkin Gross
- Adam Hadwin
- Harry Hall
- Brian Harman
- Pádraig Harrington
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Justin Hicks
- Garrick Higgo
- Joe Highsmith
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Lee Hodges
- Rico Hoey
- Tom Hoge
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Max Homa
- Beau Hossler
- Viktor Hovland
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Nic Ishee
- Stephan Jaeger
- Dustin Johnson
- Tom Johnson
- Takumi Kanaya
- Michael Kartrude
- Martin Kaymer
- John Keefer
- Michael Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kurt Kitayama
- Patton Kizzire
- Jake Knapp
- Greg Koch
- Brooks Koepka
- Thriston Lawrence
- Min Woo Lee
- Ryan Lenahan
- Justin Lower
- Shane Lowry
- Robert MacIntyre
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Matt McCarty
- Max McGreevy
- Rory McIlroy
- Tom McKibbin
- Maverick McNealy
- Shaun Micheel
- Phil Mickelson
- Keith Mitchell
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Keita Nakajima
- Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- Dylan Newman
- Joaquin Niemann
- Alex Noren
- Niklas Norgaard
- Andrew Novak
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- John Parry
- Matthieu Pavon
- Taylor Pendrith
- Marco Penge
- J.T. Poston
- Victor Perez
- Seamus Power
- David Puig
- Jon Rahm
- Aaron Rai
- Patrick Reed
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Scott
- Cameron Smith
- Elvis Smylie
- John Somers
- Bob Sowards
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Eric Steger
- Sam Stevens
- Sepp Straka
- Nick Taylor
- Rupe Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Davis Thompson
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Sami Valimaki
- Erik van Rooyen
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Karl Vilips
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Timothy Wiseman
- Gary Woodland
- Cameron Young
- Kevin Yu
- Will Zalatoris