Golfer with 184K following announces ‘Major Cut Quail Hollow’ with YouTuber ahead of PGA Championship

The PGA Championship is the second major of the year and begins on Thursday, May 15. This year, the event will be held at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. Another major news concerning the competition has recently surfaced, this time about a pre-show presented by Wesley Bryan himself.

Ad

The American professional golfer, noted for his unique approach to the game, recently made an announcement on Instagram. He announced to his 184K Instagram followers that there would be a show called Major Cut Quail Hollow. The show will air two episodes on Monday and Tuesday at 12 p.m. EST.

Wesley Bryan will not be alone as Grant Horvat will also be involved. Further details about the show are awaited. Bryan captioned the story as follows:

Ad

Trending

"Monday and Tuesday, 12 PM EST, Major Cut Quail Hollow"

Here's a look at Wesley Bryan's Instagram story:

Wesley Bryan's announcement on the new show (Image Credit: IG @wesleybryangolf)

The PGA Championship will be broadcast on CBS and ESPN for the American audience. Sky Sports (UK) and talkSPORT will provide audio coverage.

Ad

What does the field look like at the PGA Championship?

2025 PGA Championship - Preview Day One - Source: Getty

The PGA Championship will have a 156-player field. Only 70 of these players or ties will participate throughout the weekend after making the cut. Interestingly, the cut for the Quail Hollow course is always set somewhat higher. The cut in the 2017 PGA Championship was 5 strokes over par. This is due to the tough configuration of holes 16, 17, and 18.

Ad

Here's a look at the PGA Championship's field:

Ludvig Åberg

Byeong Hun An

Daniel Berger

Brian Bergstol

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Brandon Bingaman

Richard Bland

Michael Block

Keegan Bradley

Jacob Bridgeman

Dean Burmester

Sam Burns

Brian Campbell

Rafael Campos

Laurie Canter

Patrick Cantlay

John Catlin

Bud Cauley

Eugenio Chacarra

Andre Chi

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Tyler Collet

Corey Conners

Cameron Davis

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Thomas Detry

Luke Donald

Jesse Droemer

Jason Dufner

Nick Dunlap

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Tony Finau

Patrick Fishburn

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox

Sergio Garcia

Bobby Gates

Ryan Gerard

Lucas Glover

Max Greyserman

Ben Griffin

Larkin Gross

Adam Hadwin

Harry Hall

Brian Harman

Pádraig Harrington

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Justin Hicks

Garrick Higgo

Joe Highsmith

Ryo Hisatsune

Lee Hodges

Rico Hoey

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

Max Homa

Beau Hossler

Viktor Hovland

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Nic Ishee

Stephan Jaeger

Dustin Johnson

Tom Johnson

Takumi Kanaya

Michael Kartrude

Martin Kaymer

John Keefer

Michael Kim

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Patton Kizzire

Jake Knapp

Greg Koch

Brooks Koepka

Thriston Lawrence

Min Woo Lee

Ryan Lenahan

Justin Lower

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Matt McCarty

Max McGreevy

Rory McIlroy

Tom McKibbin

Maverick McNealy

Shaun Micheel

Phil Mickelson

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Keita Nakajima

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Dylan Newman

Joaquin Niemann

Alex Noren

Niklas Norgaard

Andrew Novak

Thorbjørn Olesen

John Parry

Matthieu Pavon

Taylor Pendrith

Marco Penge

J.T. Poston

Victor Perez

Seamus Power

David Puig

Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai

Patrick Reed

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Scott

Cameron Smith

Elvis Smylie

John Somers

Bob Sowards

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Eric Steger

Sam Stevens

Sepp Straka

Nick Taylor

Rupe Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Michael Thorbjornsen

Sami Valimaki

Erik van Rooyen

Daniel Van Tonder

Jhonattan Vegas

Karl Vilips

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Timothy Wiseman

Gary Woodland

Cameron Young

Kevin Yu

Will Zalatoris

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More