Greg Norman names Hideki Matsuyama as LIV Golf’s next target, drops hints on ongoing negotiations - “I don’t mind admitting that”

Greg Norman revealed who he would want to see next on the PGA Tour to play for LIV Golf in an exclusive interview with Australian Golf Digest.

The CEO of LIV Golf revealed that he has been in negotiations for a possible partnership with 2024 Genesis Invitational winner Hideki Matsuyama. He acknowledged trying to get Matsuyama on the Saudi circuit.

Norman even congratulated the Japanese golfer after his incredible victory at the Genesis Invitational earlier this month. Speaking about Matsuyama, Norman said (via Australian Golf Digest):

“I’ll give you another example. We’ve been trying to get Hideki Matsuyama (over to LIV Golf). I don’t mind admitting that. When Hideki won (The Genesis Invitational) in LA, what’s the first thing I did? I said, “Congratulations, Hideki. I’m proud of you, mate.”

Anthony Kim, the three-time PGA Tour winner who has been out of the game for the last 12 years, has reportedly inked a contract with LIV Golf.

Kim is set to return to the LIV Golf Jeddah event this week, having been in talks with Greg Norman since the third season of LIV Golf began. The American has reportedly obtained a wildcard entrance into the Saudi circuit, according to Golf Channel.

The 2024 LIV Golf Jeddah event is scheduled for March 1 to 3 in Saudi Arabia, with Kim's potential comeback likely confirmed before the tournament begins, possibly by Thursday, February 29.

Additionally, fans are curious to find out if Matsuyama would join LIV Golf after Norman revealed his next target on the PGA Tour. However, only time will unveil the answer to that question.

Exploring Hideki Matsuyama's career

Hideki Matsuyama is one of the most successful Japanese golfers playing on the PGA Tour. He started his professional career in 2013 after a successful amateur career. He reached number one in the World Amateur Golf Rankings before starting his professional journey. He has won 18 professional tournaments so far and reached number two in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Hideki Matsuyama proved his golfing prowess by winning a professional tournament as an amateur at the 2011 Mitsui Sumitomo VISA Taiheiyo Masters, a Japan Golf Tour event. His second professional tournament and first win as a professional golfer was recorded at the 2013 Tsuruya Open.

He had a successful outing on the Japan Golf Tour in his rookie year and finished in the top 50 at the 2013 US Open. He topped the Japan Tour's money list that year and qualified for the PGA Tour events the following year.

Matsuyama had a spectacular debut year on the circuit, rising to the 13th spot in the OWGR after defeating Kevin Na in a playoff to win his first PGA Tour event at the 2014 Memorial Tournament.

He has won nine PGA Tour events and three European Tour events so far. Hideki Matsuyama has also won the Masters in 2021.