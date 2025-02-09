"How you deal with those emotions": WM Phoenix Open leader reveals "key" thought to get through final round

WM Phoenix Open leader Thomas Detry recently spoke to the press before the final round at the TPC Scottsdale. The professional golfer shared his "key" thoughts in the post-match conference on Saturday, February 8, 2025.

Detry took the lead after an impressive third round at the TPC Scottsdale, where he currently sits five shots off the lead. He was asked by reporters about his strategy to "stay calm mentally" before he takes on the rest of the field on Sunday. The 2025 WM Phoenix Open leader looked relaxed as he replied:

"I think it's inevitable. You'll think about it no matter what and it's all about how you deal with those emotions. It's okay to think about it but then come back to the present. I think that's the... that will be the key for tomorrow."

Detry further added:

"That's what medication can help you with when your mind kind of spirals and goes into to the future, like that forward thinking. And that's kind of where you need to be, like sharp, and recognize that moment and going back into the present."

In Round 3 of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open, Detry started the day with a 7-under 64 on his back from the previous round. He carded five birdies on the back nine and made one bogey on the par-4 14th hole in Round 2. On Saturday, Detry carded 5 birdies on the front nine for a 4-under 31 after the 9th. He closed out Round 3 with 2 birdies on the 14th and 17th holes for a 6-under 65 and a share of the lead.

If he retains the lead at the end of Round 4 of the WM Phoenix Open, Detry could claim his first PGA Tour victory. Three-time major winner Jordan Spieth trails the Belgian pro, along with Daniel Berger, Rasmus Hojgaard, and Michael Kim. Detry is scheduled to tee off Round 4 of "The People's Open" at 10:42 a.m. (EST) with Berger and Hojgaard from the first tee.

WM Phoenix Open Final Round tee times explored

Thomas Detry holds his club up after his ball goes into the 18th hole during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open - Source: Imagn

As the $9,200,000 million golf tournament heads into its final round in a few hours, professional golfers will be fighting for the top spot with Nick Taylor aiming to defend his title at TPC Scottsdale. Let's take a quick look at the tee times for the final round in Arizona (via GolfMonthly).

WM Phoenix Open 1st Tee:

EST (GMT)

• 10:30 am (3:30 pm) - Adam Svensson, Keith Mitchell, Trey Mullinax

• 10:41 am (3:41 pm) - Wyndham Clark, Davis Thompson, Nick Taylor

• 10:52 am (3:52 pm) - Kevin Yu, Sepp Straka, Nicolai Hojgaard

• 11:03 am (4:03 pm) - Alex Smalley, Greyson Sigg, Andrew Putnam

• 11:14 am (4:14 pm) - Brian Harman, Tom Kim, Hideki Matsuyama

• 11:25 am (4:25 pm) - Sungjae Im, Peter Malnati, Akshay Bhatia

• 11:36 am (4:36 pm) - Bud Cauley, Beau Hossler, Gary Woodland

• 11:47 am (4:47 pm) - Denny McCarthy, Justin Thomas, Adam Hadwin

• 11:58 am (4:58 pm) - James Tyree Poston, Ben Silverman, Min Woo Lee

• 12:09 pm (5:09 pm) - Will Chandler, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young

• 12:20 pm (5:20 pm) - Robert MacIntyre, Taylor Moore, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

• 12:31 pm (5:31 pm) - Jordan Spieth, Michael Kim, Maverick McNealy

• 12:42 pm (5:42 pm) - Thomas Detry, Rasmus Hojgaard, Daniel Berger

WM Phoenix Open 10th Tee

EST (GMT)

• 10:30 am (3:30 pm) - David Skinns, Seamus Power, Luke List

• 10:41 am (3:41 pm) - Mackenzie Hughes, Camilo Villegas, Ben Griffin

• 10:52 am (3:52 pm) - Sam Ryder, Si Woo Kim, Adam Schenk

• 11:03 am (4:03 pm) - Lee Hodges, Matthieu Pavon, Chandler Phillips

• 11:14 am (4:14 pm) - Ryan Fox, Kris Ventura, Max Greyserman

• 11:25 am (4:25 pm) - Sahith Theegala, Jake Knapp, Doug Ghim

• 11:36 am (4:36 pm) - Brice Garnett, Pan Cheng Tsung, Corey Conners

• 11:47 am (4:47 pm) - Matt Wallace, Kevin Streelman, Sam Stevens

• 11:58 am (4:58 pm) - Lee Kyoung Hoon, Carson Young, Nick Dunlap

• 12:09 pm (5:09 pm) - Vincent Norrman, Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Montgomery

• 12:20 pm (5:20 pm) - Michael Thorbjornsen, Brandt Snedeker, Sam Burns

• 12:31 pm (5:31 pm) - Will Gordon, Emiliano Grillo, Jesper Svensson

• 12:42 pm (5:42 pm) - Byeong Hun An, Ryan Palmer

