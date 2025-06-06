How did Luke Clanton perform in Round 1 of the 2025 RBC Canadian Open?

21-year-old Luke Clanton made his professional debut during the 2025 RBC Canadian Open at TPC Toronto. He performed decently in his opening round, carding 70 and making par across 18 holes.

Last year, Clanton won the Seminole Intercollegiate, Valspar Collegiate, and the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial. He also won the 2025 Watersound Invitational and the NCAA Tallahassee Regional. He made the cut at the 2025 Cognizant Classic, which gave him the points he needed to secure his PGA Tour membership.

On day one at the RBC Canadian Open, the Florida-born golfer teed off on the tenth tee alongside Rory McIlroy and Ludvig Aberg. He made par on his first hole and shot two back-to-back bogeys on the 11th and 12th.

Luke Clanton steadied his pace by making par on his next three holes, but stumbled again with a bogey on the 16th. He then shot an unexpected but pleasant eagle on the par-5 18th hole before heading into TPC Toronto’s front nine, where he went bogey-free.

Clanton made par on all holes on the front nine except the par-4 fifth hole, where he shot a birdie. At the end of the day, he landed at T96 on the leaderboard, tied with Garry Woodland, Matti Schmid, Correy Conners, and 18 others. Meanwhile, World No. 2 golfer Rory McIlroy carded 1-over 71 in his first round and landed at T119.

Here’s a look at Luke Clanton’s scorecard from his first round at the 2025 RBC Canadian Open:

Round 1

Hole 1 (par 5) - 5

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 3

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 3) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 5

Hole 13 (par 4) - 4

Hole 14 (par 3) - 3

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 5

Hole 17 (par 4) - 4

Hole 18 (par 5) - 3

Luke Clanton says playing on the PGA Tour is “not about the money” or fame

Ahead of the RBC Canadian Open’s first round, Luke Clanton had a lengthy discussion with the media on what it felt like to finally make his tour debut. Before he spoke, he mentioned that he had made some notes so he wouldn’t forget what to say during the interview.

The 21-year-old golfer began by saying that his dreams had now become a reality, and he was grateful for it. He also added (via ASAP Sports):

“I'm just excited to come out here and compete. It's not about the money. It's not about any of the fame. It's about competing with these guys on Tour. It's something I've chased for my whole, entire life, and especially my family.”

Luke Clanton also called Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy “icons of the game,” and expressed excitement at the opportunity to compete in the same field as McIlroy.

