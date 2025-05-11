How did Nelly Korda perform in the third round of the Mizuho Americas Open?

On moving day at the Mizuho Americas Open, players turned up the heat as they battled for the lead heading into the final round. World No. 1 golfer Nelly Korda is in contention, and her total score after the three rounds is 12-under.

Korda turned pro in 2016 and recorded her maiden LPGA Tour title at the 2018 Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship. She has won a total of 15 LPGA Tour events, including the 2022 Pelican Women’s Championship and the 2024 Ford Championship.

Last year, the Bradenton native golfer won the Mizuho Americas Open after scoring 14-under 274. This year, she’s pulling out all the stops to see that she defends her title at Liberty National Golf Club. She's competing against big names such as Lydia Ko, Yealimi Noh, and Jeeno Thitikul.

Nelly Korda started her third round with a discouraging bogey on her opening hole. She made two birdies on the front nine and shot three on the back nine to card 4-under 68. Two strokes behind the lead, the two-time major champion placed T3, tied with Andrea Lee.

Notably, Thitikul is in the lead with 14-under, while Celine Boutier is in second place with 13-under.

Here’s a look at Nelly Korda’s scorecard from her third round at the Mizuho Americas Open.

Round 3

Hole 1 (par 4) - 5

Hole 2 (par 3) - 3

Hole 3 (par 4) - 3

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 5) - 5

Hole 7 (par 4) - 4

Hole 8 (par 5) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 5) - 4

Hole 11 (par 3) - 3

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 5) - 5

Hole 14 (par 3) - 2

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 4) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

Nelly Korda’s Mizuho Americas Open scorecards Rounds 1 & 2

Should Nelly Korda successfully defend her title at Liberty National, the victory will mark her first LPGA Tour title of the year.

Here’s a look at Nelly Korda’s scorecards from her first and second rounds at the Mizuho Americas Open (via LPGA)

Round 1

Hole 1 (par 4) - 5

Hole 2 (par 3) - 2

Hole 3 (par 4) - 3

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 5) - 4

Hole 7 (par 4) - 5

Hole 8 (par 5) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 5) - 4

Hole 11 (par 3) - 3

Hole 12 (par 4) - 3

Hole 13 (par 5) - 5

Hole 14 (par 3) - 3

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 4) - 4

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

Round 2

Hole 1 (par 4) - 3

Hole 2 (par 3) - 3

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 3

Hole 6 (par 5) - 4

Hole 7 (par 4) - 4

Hole 8 (par 5) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 5) - 5

Hole 11 (par 3) - 2

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 5) - 5

Hole 14 (par 3) - 2

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 4) - 5

Hole 18 (par 4) - 5

