How did Scottie Scheffler perform in Round 1 of the 2025 Memorial Tournament?

The 2025 Memorial Tournament has kicked off at Muirfield Village Golf Club, and Scottie Scheffler is in the field, attempting to defend his title. He had a solid start in his first round by carding 70 and making it to the top-10 position on the leaderboard.

Last year, Scheffler claimed seven PGA Tour titles, including the 2024 Memorial Tournament. He won the competition with a total score of eight-under 280 and was one stroke ahead of Collin Morikawa, the runner-up.

This year, the World No. 1 golfer opened with even par on his first four holes at Muirfield. He shot his first birdie on the par-5 fifth hole, a bogey on the sixth, and another birdie on the seventh.

On the back nine, Scottie Scheffler maintained a similar pace with even par in his first three holes, but suffered another crippling bogey on the 13th. However, he was able to keep more bogeys at bay, shooting two more birdies on the back nine and making even par on the rest of his holes.

At the end of his opening round, the Ridgewood-born golfer scored two-under 70. This placed him at T7, tied with Andrew Novak, Si Woo Kim, and Akshay Bhatia.

Notably, Ben Griffin is in the solo lead on the provisional leaderboard with seven under. Collin Morikawa is in second place with five under, and Max Homa is in third place with four under.

Here’s a look at Scottie Scheffler’s scorecard from his first round at the Memorial Tournament:

Round 1

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 5) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 5

Hole 7 (par 5) - 4

Hole 8 (par 3) - 3

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 5) - 5

Hole 12 (par 3) - 3

Hole 13 (par 4) - 5

Hole 14 (par 4) - 3

Hole 15 (par 5) - 5

Hole 16 (par 3) - 2

Hole 17 (par 4) - 4

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

Scottie Scheffler admits he has to “be a little sharper” following his first round at the 2025 Memorial Tournament

During his post-round interview at the Memorial Tournament, Scottie Scheffler was asked to express how he felt about posting two-under 70. He revealed that although he was feeling good about his score, he’d have to tighten up his game to get a real shot at lifting the trophy. He said (via ASAP Sports):

“I felt like I scored pretty well. If I want to keep doing that, I'll have to be a little sharper the next few days, but overall, a good job posting a score. Yeah, 2-under on this place any day is pretty good.”

Scottie Scheffler revealed that he’d like to give himself “more quality looks” going into his second round. He also admitted that playing at Muirfield Village is one of the “sharper tests” golfers play throughout the year.

