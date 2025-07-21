"I would rather play an injured Tiger Woods" - Fans react as Keegan Bradley's chances of playing the Ryder Cup reportedly increase

In September, Keegan Bradley will be leading Team USA against Team Europe at Bethpage Black. He might also be a playing captain for the 2025 edition of the biennial showdown. Fans have now reacted to reports of the chances of the same increasing.Major season wrapped up with The Open, and there are still two months for this year's Ryder Cup. In the meantime, the Team USA captain might become the first Ryder Cup playing captain since Arnold Palmer in 1963.A report from The Telegraph has claimed that in case Keegan Bradley were to become a playing captain, he would be able to elect a vice-captain to assume the captaincy duties while he is on the course. This has also been agreed to by Team Europe captain Luke Donald, as per the report.This report was shared by NUCLR Golf on X. Take a look:Fans on X have shared their views in the comments section, with some not wanting Bradley to take on the playing captain role. Take a look at some comments below the post directed at Bradley:&quot;I would rather play an injured Tiger,&quot; commented someone.&quot;So Keegan is playing,&quot; speculated a fan.&quot;Bradley has always said he’d only play if he qualified in the top 6. Has that changed?&quot; pondered a fan.&quot;This can’t work. The European team was already far superior and this widens that gap. Europe by at least 10 now,&quot; someone chipped in.&quot;Obvious that Bradley will play. Good for Europe as he can’t do both jobs to his best if he is split. Europe will already have a stronger team so this will help even more. Can Europe overturn the massive home advantage? Time will tell,&quot; wrote another fan.It's worth noting that Keegan has remained coy about his plans for Bethpage Black, and whether or not he will be a playing captain.Keegan Bradley shared his feelings about playing in the Ryder CupWeeks ago, back in June, Keegan Bradley sat down with veteran golf analyst Brandel Chamblee. In the show, the Team USA Ryder Cup captain left a cryptic message regarding him being a playing captain.Bradley was coming fresh off of a victory at the 2025 Travelers Championship when this conversation happened. Bradley said, while sharing his excitement about playing for his country:&quot;Every year my goal is to make the Ryder Cup team... this would be the year where I was like... I'm excited to just be the captain. And then... something like this happens but we'll see.&quot;&quot;This definitely changes things. I definitely wasn't going to play if I didn't win... I want to put my team in the best position to win.&quot;As of now, Keegan Bradley stands in 10th place of the Team USA 2025 Ryder Cup standings with a total of 8038.50 points.