"It's a mind f**k" - $800M-worth LeBron James shares his experience of 'officially' trying golf

LeBron James was recently spotted on the fairways instead of basketball courts. Through his latest social media post, the NBA legend shared his experience of officially trying the sport.
There have been several occasions of LeBron playing golf in the past. The basketball icon has often engaged in the sport during his NBA offseason days. On Friday, July 4, he made an honest revelation about golf through a post on his official Instagram profile.
LeBron James shared a couple of clips from his latest endeavor with golf. He was seen practicing his shots and showcasing his golf swing in a relaxed manner. The $800-million worth (according to Celebrity Net Worth) NBA star talked about the difficulty playing golf as he wrote in the caption:
"Day 2 of officially trying this A out! Boy o Boy it's a mind f**k to say the least! But I think I enjoy that part of it a lot! Haha! Got a long a*s way to go at this sport and I'll still be some de but hey it's a great time out there..."
Take a look at LeBron James' Instagram post here:
The Los Angeles Lakers star has always showcased his passion for golf. In 2013, fans saw LeBron James and comedian Kevin Hart playing golf in a Samsung Commercial. As years have passed, James has shared a close relationship with golf icons like Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas.
Despite his athleticism and skills, the basketball legend finds golf challenging. LeBron James might not be an avid golfer like other NBA icons such as Michael Jordan or Steph Curry, but he has often showcased his passion through social media clips.
When LeBron James was praised by Tiger Woods
The legendary golfer Tiger Woods was a lifelong Lakers fan who grew up watching Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. In February 2023, James surpassed Kareem's 38,387 career scoring record during the third quarter of Lakers vs Thunders.
Tiger Woods was attending a pre-match conference at Riviera, when he could not help but give James his flowers. The 15-time major winner said (quoted by NBC Sports):
"As far as the LeBron record, what he accomplished is absolutely incredible of just the durability, the consistency and the longevity..."
While talking about LeBron's longevity and skills, Woods also said:
"What LeBron is doing, but also the amount of minutes he’s playing, no one’s ever done that at that age, to be able to play all five positions, that’s never been done before at this level for this long.”
It is worth noting that this February, James bagged a season-high 42 points along with 17 rebounds and 8 assists. The 21x All-Star became the seventh NBA icon to reach that figure as a 40+ year-old.
