"It's a mind f**k" - $800M-worth LeBron James shares his experience of 'officially' trying golf

LeBron James was recently spotted on the fairways instead of basketball courts. Through his latest social media post, the NBA legend shared his experience of officially trying the sport.

Ad

There have been several occasions of LeBron playing golf in the past. The basketball icon has often engaged in the sport during his NBA offseason days. On Friday, July 4, he made an honest revelation about golf through a post on his official Instagram profile.

LeBron James shared a couple of clips from his latest endeavor with golf. He was seen practicing his shots and showcasing his golf swing in a relaxed manner. The $800-million worth (according to Celebrity Net Worth) NBA star talked about the difficulty playing golf as he wrote in the caption:

Ad

Trending

"Day 2 of officially trying this A out! Boy o Boy it's a mind f**k to say the least! But I think I enjoy that part of it a lot! Haha! Got a long a*s way to go at this sport and I'll still be some de but hey it's a great time out there..."

Ad

Take a look at LeBron James' Instagram post here:

Ad

The Los Angeles Lakers star has always showcased his passion for golf. In 2013, fans saw LeBron James and comedian Kevin Hart playing golf in a Samsung Commercial. As years have passed, James has shared a close relationship with golf icons like Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas.

Despite his athleticism and skills, the basketball legend finds golf challenging. LeBron James might not be an avid golfer like other NBA icons such as Michael Jordan or Steph Curry, but he has often showcased his passion through social media clips.

Ad

When LeBron James was praised by Tiger Woods

The legendary golfer Tiger Woods was a lifelong Lakers fan who grew up watching Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. In February 2023, James surpassed Kareem's 38,387 career scoring record during the third quarter of Lakers vs Thunders.

Tiger Woods was attending a pre-match conference at Riviera, when he could not help but give James his flowers. The 15-time major winner said (quoted by NBC Sports):

Ad

"As far as the LeBron record, what he accomplished is absolutely incredible of just the durability, the consistency and the longevity..."

While talking about LeBron's longevity and skills, Woods also said:

"What LeBron is doing, but also the amount of minutes he’s playing, no one’s ever done that at that age, to be able to play all five positions, that’s never been done before at this level for this long.”

It is worth noting that this February, James bagged a season-high 42 points along with 17 rebounds and 8 assists. The 21x All-Star became the seventh NBA icon to reach that figure as a 40+ year-old.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More