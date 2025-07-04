LeBron James fuels fire of Cavaliers speculation by working out at Summer League facility

LA Lakers star LeBron James has been the subject of trade rumors this offseason. James fueled speculations of a reunion with the Cleveland Cavaliers when he was spotted at the Cavaliers' practice facility on Friday.

The four-time champion went as far as taking a picture with Cavs Summer League rookie Denver Jones. The visit has stoked speculations that he may be considering a departure from Los Angeles.

LeBron James picked up his $52.6 million player option for the 2025-26 season. His agent, Rich Paul, asserted that James wants to compete for a championship, but reports indicate that he and his management are exploring what's best for the latter stages of his career.

With the Cavaliers reportedly in mind, NBC's Kurt Helin on Monday put the reports to bed. He claimed that the 2024/25 Eastern Conference No. 1 seed isn't that interested in reuniting with James, likely due to his age and hefty $52.6 million salary.

However, on Tuesday, league insider Tom Haberstroh argued that the Cavs still need LeBron:

"I think that Cleveland certainly wants to win a championship without LeBron. It would be an amazing story [to] go from the number one seed last season, kind of putting everything together this upcoming season and win the big one. ... So I think all these teams that have been able to play with LeBron over the last 20 years, I think they all face a similar choice, and we all know how it ended in championship."

James showed his quality last season with the Lakers. He averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists in the regular season and 25.4 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists during the postseason.

What's next for LeBron James and the LA Lakers following exit rumors?

LeBron James opting into his player option for the 2025/26 season was meant to keep him with the Lakers. However, the priorities from his camp have made the situation complicated, prompting exit rumors.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst on Monday reported that the Purple and Gold view James as an "expiring contract," without any formal extension talks underway. The Lakers are planning on rebuilding around Luka Doncic and have made serious acquisitions with the arrival of Deandre Ayton and Jake LaRavia.

Fans of James and the Lakers will be eager to see how the situation is resolved. For now, King James holds the cards in his hands as he retains full no-trade rights and must approve any move.

