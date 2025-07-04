LeBron James fuels fire of Cavaliers speculation by working out at Summer League facility

By Ubong Richard Archibong
Published Jul 04, 2025 19:38 GMT
Los Angeles Lakers v Minnesota Timberwolves - Game Four - Source: Getty
LeBron James fuels fire of Cavaliers speculation by working out at Summer League facility - Source: Getty

LA Lakers star LeBron James has been the subject of trade rumors this offseason. James fueled speculations of a reunion with the Cleveland Cavaliers when he was spotted at the Cavaliers' practice facility on Friday.

Ad

The four-time champion went as far as taking a picture with Cavs Summer League rookie Denver Jones. The visit has stoked speculations that he may be considering a departure from Los Angeles.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

LeBron James picked up his $52.6 million player option for the 2025-26 season. His agent, Rich Paul, asserted that James wants to compete for a championship, but reports indicate that he and his management are exploring what's best for the latter stages of his career.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

With the Cavaliers reportedly in mind, NBC's Kurt Helin on Monday put the reports to bed. He claimed that the 2024/25 Eastern Conference No. 1 seed isn't that interested in reuniting with James, likely due to his age and hefty $52.6 million salary.

Ad

However, on Tuesday, league insider Tom Haberstroh argued that the Cavs still need LeBron:

"I think that Cleveland certainly wants to win a championship without LeBron. It would be an amazing story [to] go from the number one seed last season, kind of putting everything together this upcoming season and win the big one. ... So I think all these teams that have been able to play with LeBron over the last 20 years, I think they all face a similar choice, and we all know how it ended in championship."
Ad
Ad

James showed his quality last season with the Lakers. He averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists in the regular season and 25.4 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists during the postseason.

What's next for LeBron James and the LA Lakers following exit rumors?

LeBron James opting into his player option for the 2025/26 season was meant to keep him with the Lakers. However, the priorities from his camp have made the situation complicated, prompting exit rumors.

Ad
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James - Source: Imagn
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James - Source: Imagn

ESPN's Brian Windhorst on Monday reported that the Purple and Gold view James as an "expiring contract," without any formal extension talks underway. The Lakers are planning on rebuilding around Luka Doncic and have made serious acquisitions with the arrival of Deandre Ayton and Jake LaRavia.

Ad

Fans of James and the Lakers will be eager to see how the situation is resolved. For now, King James holds the cards in his hands as he retains full no-trade rights and must approve any move.

About the author
Ubong Richard Archibong

Ubong Richard Archibong

Twitter icon

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Gio Vergara
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications