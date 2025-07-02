Bombshell report claims LeBron James and Austin Reaves are not fond of playing with Luka Doncic

The LA Lakers offseason issues have gone from bad to worse with the latest reports suggesting that LeBron James and Austin Reaves are not fond of playing with Luka Doncic. The report emerges after Reaves declined a team-friendly $89 million four-year extension and James opted into his $52.6 million deal but is reportedly open to leaving the Lakers in search of a better chance to win.
James has accepted that the Lakers are taking a new approach, surrounding their team to contend for multiple years with Doncic as the leader, not him. Insider John Gambadoro dropped the biggest scoop amid these rumors on Tuesday, saying:
"LeBron does not like playing with Luka, Reaves does not like playing with Luka. Reaves does not like getting the ball with two seconds left on the shot clock ... The Lakers are going to turn their attention to build around Luka. Not LeBron, so this is Luka's team now."
The trio had an exceptional run together, helping the Lakers finish the regular season 50-32, third in the West. However, their flaws were prevalent in the postseason. The three couldn't mesh as well as they wanted to, resulting in the Lakers' first-round exit against the Timberwolves in five games.
Gambadaro's report is based on the three players' overlapping skills on offense, as they are all used to playing with the ball. Since Luka Doncic's arrival, Austin Reaves and LeBron James haven't had as many opportunities with the new Lakers superstar primarily anchoring the offense.
