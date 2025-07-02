Bombshell report claims LeBron James and Austin Reaves are not fond of playing with Luka Doncic

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Jul 02, 2025 05:18 GMT
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn

The LA Lakers offseason issues have gone from bad to worse with the latest reports suggesting that LeBron James and Austin Reaves are not fond of playing with Luka Doncic. The report emerges after Reaves declined a team-friendly $89 million four-year extension and James opted into his $52.6 million deal but is reportedly open to leaving the Lakers in search of a better chance to win.

Ad

James has accepted that the Lakers are taking a new approach, surrounding their team to contend for multiple years with Doncic as the leader, not him. Insider John Gambadoro dropped the biggest scoop amid these rumors on Tuesday, saying:

"LeBron does not like playing with Luka, Reaves does not like playing with Luka. Reaves does not like getting the ball with two seconds left on the shot clock ... The Lakers are going to turn their attention to build around Luka. Not LeBron, so this is Luka's team now."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The trio had an exceptional run together, helping the Lakers finish the regular season 50-32, third in the West. However, their flaws were prevalent in the postseason. The three couldn't mesh as well as they wanted to, resulting in the Lakers' first-round exit against the Timberwolves in five games.

Gambadaro's report is based on the three players' overlapping skills on offense, as they are all used to playing with the ball. Since Luka Doncic's arrival, Austin Reaves and LeBron James haven't had as many opportunities with the new Lakers superstar primarily anchoring the offense.

More to follow

About the author
Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje

Twitter icon

Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.

Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.

Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.

Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.

He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.

Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Arhaan Raje
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications