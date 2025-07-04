LeBron James fuels Cleveland rumors with approval of Allie Clifton’s X-mas throwback jersey

LeBron James had until last Sunday to decide on his contract, and the LA Lakers star opted into his player option that would keep him with the Lakers for one more season. However, since then, there have been unending speculations about his future with the franchise.
The latest social media activity by the NBA superstar fueled rumors with his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.
On Thursday, Allie Clifton, the studio host for the Lakers' Spectrum SportsNet, made an Instagram post that drew James' attention. Clifton posted a selfie with her brother, Corey Clifton, in James' Cavaliers' Christmas jersey.
"Favorite two days, in FULL swing," she wrote in the caption. "#JerseyDay. Only 1 we rock."
The Lakers star reposted the post on his Instagram story with the caption:
"Proper attire!"
James and Clifton are both Ohio natives and have shared a long and cordial relationship. Their professional journeys have run parallel to each other.
When James played for the Cavaliers, Clifton worked as the sideline reporter for Fox Sports Ohio. When James joined the Lakers in 2018, Clifton resigned from Fox Sports and joined Spectrum SportsNet at the same time.
So far, James has not indicated that he wants to play in a Cavaliers jersey before he hangs up his boots.
Can LeBron James leave the Lakers after his final year contract decision?
After LeBron James opted into his contract with the LA Lakers, a widely shared belief emerged that he would stay with the team until his agent, Rich Paul, commented on James' hopes for the current season.
"LeBron wants to compete for a championship," Paul said. "He knows the Lakers are building for the future. He understands that, but he values a realistic chance of winning it all.
"We do want to evaluate what’s best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career. He wants to make every season he has left count, and the Lakers understand that, are supportive and want what’s best for him."
The Lakers star choosing to opt into his contract is interesting, given that this was the first time in his career that he has done so. Previously, James opted out of the contracts to either renegotiate his salary or force a roster change.
Why did James opt into his contract? Was it because he might not get the same pay with another team, or was it because he has the no-trade clause in his contract?
According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, the Lakers star has no suitors in the league right now. However, that is a highly reductive analysis of the situation. LeBron James is perhaps the league's most marketable player, and he might remain so until his last game in the NBA.
