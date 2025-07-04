LeBron James fuels Cleveland rumors with approval of Allie Clifton’s X-mas throwback jersey

LeBron James had until last Sunday to decide on his contract, and the LA Lakers star opted into his player option that would keep him with the Lakers for one more season. However, since then, there have been unending speculations about his future with the franchise.

Ad

The latest social media activity by the NBA superstar fueled rumors with his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

On Thursday, Allie Clifton, the studio host for the Lakers' Spectrum SportsNet, made an Instagram post that drew James' attention. Clifton posted a selfie with her brother, Corey Clifton, in James' Cavaliers' Christmas jersey.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Favorite two days, in FULL swing," she wrote in the caption. "#JerseyDay. Only 1 we rock."

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Lakers star reposted the post on his Instagram story with the caption:

"Proper attire!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

James and Clifton are both Ohio natives and have shared a long and cordial relationship. Their professional journeys have run parallel to each other.

When James played for the Cavaliers, Clifton worked as the sideline reporter for Fox Sports Ohio. When James joined the Lakers in 2018, Clifton resigned from Fox Sports and joined Spectrum SportsNet at the same time.

So far, James has not indicated that he wants to play in a Cavaliers jersey before he hangs up his boots.

Ad

Can LeBron James leave the Lakers after his final year contract decision?

After LeBron James opted into his contract with the LA Lakers, a widely shared belief emerged that he would stay with the team until his agent, Rich Paul, commented on James' hopes for the current season.

"LeBron wants to compete for a championship," Paul said. "He knows the Lakers are building for the future. He understands that, but he values a realistic chance of winning it all.

Ad

"We do want to evaluate what’s best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career. He wants to make every season he has left count, and the Lakers understand that, are supportive and want what’s best for him."

The Lakers star choosing to opt into his contract is interesting, given that this was the first time in his career that he has done so. Previously, James opted out of the contracts to either renegotiate his salary or force a roster change.

Ad

Why did James opt into his contract? Was it because he might not get the same pay with another team, or was it because he has the no-trade clause in his contract?

According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, the Lakers star has no suitors in the league right now. However, that is a highly reductive analysis of the situation. LeBron James is perhaps the league's most marketable player, and he might remain so until his last game in the NBA.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More