Lakers want LeBron James ‘gone’ as bombshell report claims unthinkable is now a real possibility

Just a few days ago, LeBron James' return to the LA Lakers appeared to be a safe bet as news broke of the King reportedly exercising his player option for the 2025-26 season. But now, a report by a veteran broadcaster has turned that certainty into doubt.

On Wednesday, Arizona-based radio host John Gambadoro claimed that the Lakers are looking to part ways with the four-time NBA champion — and, just as astoundingly, the feeling was said to be mutual.

"I was told this after the playoffs by someone close to Lebron- Said 'Lebron wants out of LA and they want him gone,' 'Watch Game 1 how disinterested Lebron was' Now MOST people on here know that my sources are not the 6 degrees of Kevin Bacon," Gambadoro tweeted.

Gambadoro's tweet came as part of a thread in which he reacted to NBA insider Brian Windhorst floating the same possibility on national TV — that James could possibly end up suiting for another team this season.

