Joaquin Niemann enjoys ‘recovery day’ ahead of LIV Golf Chicago

Joaquin Niemann is coming off a victory at LIV Golf UK at the JCB Golf and Country Club. Before he steps up to compete against the field at LIV Golf Chicago, the Chilean ace was spotted taking some time away from golf.From August 8, golfers of the Saudi PIF-backed golf league will compete for the title at Bolingbrook Golf Club. Ahead of the event, Niemann shared his recovery process.The LIV Golfer posted a couple of snaps of himself relaxing by the pool with his dog, taking a sauna, and spending some time watching the sun set at the beach.In the caption of his post, Joaquin Niemann wrote:&quot;En la Calma está la Fuerza ♟️ Recovery day with Mora 🦇&quot;Take a look at the post shared by Joaco on his Instagram: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNiemann's next stop is a place where he lost his way to the top by a few inches or, by a few strokes. Last year, Joaco got beat by Jon Rahm with a margin of three strokes.At the end of three rounds, Joaquin Niemann finished the 2024 LIV Golf Chicago at 8-under par 210. Rahm's total score after 54 holes of play was 11-under par 207. Niemann finished the tournament as the runner-up.This year, Niemann is showing promising form. Despite missing cuts at both the 2025 US Open at Oakmont and The Open Championship at Royal Portrush, Niemann has been in incredible form on the LIV Golf league.So far, Joaco has secured five victories in the 2025 season of the PIF-backed golf league. He is currently leading the LIV Golf Individual Standings with a total 206.80 points.Rahm, who will look to defend his LIV Golf Chicago title this week, stands at the second spot of the rankings with 169.16 points.Joaquin Niemann shares a glimpse of his mentalityLast month, Joaquin Niemann was attending a post-tournament press conference following his victory at JCB Golf and Country Club in the United Kingdom. The victory allowed Joaco to cross PGA Tour pro Scottie Scheffler's total earnings so far.While interacting with a reporter who asked him about this milestone, Joaquin Niemann was open about what matters to him the most. The Torque GC captain said (as quoted by ASAP Sports):&quot;All I want to do is win. I want to be the best in the field. Yeah, I don't really think about the money when I'm in that situation.&quot;&quot;I feel like if Bubba would've beat me I would be pretty pissed and not happy. Yeah, and I think money will not change that feeling.&quot;Niemann clinched the 2025 LIV Golf UK title with a three-stroke margin over Bubba Watson, his closest competitor.