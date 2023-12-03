"Jon Rahm signs with the Dodgers" - Max Homa mock rumors of Rahm's LIV Golf move, involves MLB star Shohei Ohtani

Max Homa made a hilarious tweet in reference to the headlines floating around Jon Rahm's potential move to Saudi-backed LIV Golf and Shohei Ohtani's links with the baseball giants Los Angeles Dodgers.

Over the last few weeks, speculations have been swirling around that 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm is considering a move to LIV Golf. The rumor mill started spinning soon after the Spaniard withdrew from Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's new golf series, TGL.

Rahm was one of the 24 golfers set to play in the virtual golf series next year, but his withdrawal hinted that he may have other ideas regarding his future. Although there is no official update regarding the Spaniard's move to the breakaway series, Homa's humorous post grabbed the attention of fans. He tweeted:

"BREAKING NEWS: Ohtani signs with LIV. Jon Rahm signs with the Dodgers. More to come"

Ohtani is, of course, one of the most in-demand free agents in baseball right now and is likely to be offered a record contract once his next destination is decided. Homa, who is a renowned LA Dodgers fan, would undoubtedly be keeping an eye on where the 29-year-old Japanese star moves.

Meanwhile, according to LIV Golf updates on X, Greg Norman's circuit has offered $600 million to Rahm to join their series. The outlet also claimed that the deal is signed and could be made official anytime soon. Rahm will reportedly join the Fireballs GC team, led by Sergio Garcia.

It is worth mentioning that Rahm also missed this week's Hero World Challenge, despite being eligible to compete in the tournament. However, Homa joined the stellar 20-player field in the Bahamas, and sits 13th after the end of three rounds. The fourth round will be played on Sunday (3 December).

"I'm $2 billion or nothing"—Max Homa on rejecting LIV Golf contract

Max Homa was also offered a contract from the Saudi Arabian PIF to join LIV Golf, which he turned down. There was a rumor that he was offered $1 billion to join the series. However, Homa washed off the claims last year in one of the episodes of the Pardon My Take podcast. He opened up about LIV Golf and said that his worth was higher than that.

Homa, who is known for his witty comments, said in October last year:

"I said I'm $2 billion or nothing."

Earlier this year, Homa had a hilarious take on claims that a Saudi Arabian football club, Al-Hilal, offered a billion-dollar contract to French footballer Kylian Mbappe. Homa tweeted that for that amount he would start calling 'Football' as 'Futbol.'

"For this much money I think I’d start calling it futbol," tweeted Homa.

Several outlets claimed that 15-time Major champion Tiger Woods was offered a record contract to join LIV Golf. He was reportedly offered $800 million, but he also turned down the deal and stayed on the PGA Tour.