Justin Rose enjoys a "front row" seat to $40M-worth F1 driver's race at the Dutch Grand Prix

Justin Rose is all set to experience a wave of adrenaline rush as the golfer takes the front row seat at the Dutch Grand Prix. Rose also shared a post on his X account just before the race started in Zandvoort.

In the picture shared on X, the Englishman could be seen posing in front of McLaren F1 driver Oscar Piastri's MCL39. Rose was sporting full-on McLaren gear and a pair of K Swiss X McLaren F1 shoes. While posing in front of the $40-million-worth F1 driver's car, Justin Rose wrote in the caption:

"Front row let’s go! 💨"

Screenshot from Rose's X post from Dutch Grand Prix / X: @JustinRose99

Oscar Piastri currently stands in 1st position in the 2025 F1 season standings with a total 309 season points. Out of 15 Grand Prix Races, Piastri has taken the podium 13 times and bagged seven GP wins. The Australian F1 driver's seventh Grand Prix win came from today's race at Zandvoort, Netherlands.

Justin Rose was visibly excited for his Dutch Grand Prix outing today. From his social media posts, it's evident that he has been a fan of McLaren for quite some time. Rose even had a friendly golfing session with Piastri's McLaren F1 teammate Lando Norris and McLaren CEO Zak Brown last year.

Justin Rose and Brown teamed up to face the team of Norris and LIV golfer Ian Poulter. Although details of the scorecard are not available, the 2018 FedEx Cup Champion and McLaren CEO won the team game against Norris and Poulter.

Justin Rose lauds McLaren F1 for honoring employees through Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri's car

Back in March, McLaren F1 gained spotlight for a unique gesture towards their staff. The company decided to honour some of their long-time employees like Ian Melville, who spent 40 years working for them. During the current F1 season, McLaren F1 showcased some of these names on Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris' F1 cars.

Justin Rose shared some images of this on X and praised McLaren F1 for honoring their employees. The golfer wrote in the caption of his tweet:

"Nice to see @McLarenF1 celebrating their employees long service, by showing their names on @LandoNorris and @OscarPiastri car at this weekends @F1 race. One of them is my mates uncle who completed 40 years. #congratulations"

Screenshot from Rose's tweet about McLaren F1 / Source: @JustinRose99 on X

Justin Rose and his wife Kate are currently spending their weekend in the Netherlands. Yesterday, the duo arrived at the racing venue, and the golfer tweeted about it. Before the race started, Rose also revealed that he was rooting for Norris to win. However, the McLaren F1 driver could not finish the race at the Dutch GP today following a power unit failure.

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More