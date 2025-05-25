LIV Golf's Patrick Reed reveals why he would not let $3.6B NBA legend beat him in a game of golf

Patrick Reed took on a rapid fire round where host Annabel Angel listed names of celebrity golfers and he had to answer how many holes he would need to play before they got a winning hole over him. The list included the names of sporting legends and social media stars.

The rapid fire started with Golden States Warrior player Steph Curry. Reed answered "nine". The host moved to another NBA legend - Michael Jordan. The LIV Golf star said that he wouldn't let the $3.6 billion worth (via Celebrity Net Worth) basketball icon and he had an amusing reason for it.

"I would not let him beat me because I wouldn't hear the end of it. Obviously he plays a lot. Yeah, no I wouldn't let him beat me," he said in a post shared by LIV Golf on Instagram.

The host then switched sports for an NFL icon - Aaron Rodgers. Reed did not mince his words while analyzing his golf game based off the Match editions that the quarterback had participated in.

"Maybe four rounds of golf, not holes. I saw him play in one of the Matches and it didn't look pretty."

As for social media personality Fat Perez, the ace golfer noted that since he had a "one handicap", Perez would require "13-14" holes to win against himself. Next in line was popular YouTuber Grant Horvat who Reed believed was "solid" and answered "six holes".

The host then mentioned swimming legend Michael Phelps. Once again Patrick Reed had an interesting answer that also included an assessment of his own swimming skills.

"A six handicap, I don't think he's gonna beat me on a hole. In a swimming pool he might be able to do six by the time I get down to one."

Going back to the football field, Patrick Mahomes was next in the list. Reed mentioned that the Kansas City Chiefs player was "not beating me on a hole at golf". When the host double checked asking him "never", the LIV Golf star confirmed "no".

As for actor Mark Wahlberg, Patrick Reed answered that he was "not beating" him either. The final name in the list was of former NFL star Tony Romo. Reed had a hilarious reason to not answer this one "truthfully".

"Yeah, yeah. Tony Romo. I am not gonna answer that one truthfully as a Houston Texan fan and him being a Dallas Cowboy. Closer he gets, just like he gets in the Red Zone, he would figure out a way to fumble it, mess it up."

When will Patrick Reed play next?

Patrick Reed was last seen at the PGA Championship last week, where he couldn't make the cut. He will next be seen at the LIV Golf Virginia event from June 6th to 8th, 2025 at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.

The ace golfer had finished T4 at the Korea event in early May. Although he is yet to win a tournament, he has shown consistency in his recent performances on the Saudi-backed circuit. Reed is currently placed 14th in the season-long standings.

