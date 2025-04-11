Ludvig Aberg shatters record with historic low score at Masters 2025

Ludvig Aberg made a mark in the history of the Masters with a record-breaking low score on Thursday. A Swedish professional is currently preparing to tee off in the second round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National. This is his only second appearance at the prestigious golf major.

Ad

Last year, Aberg tied for the second spot, just four shots below the green jacket winner Scottie Scheffler. It was the 25-year-old's major debut, and he shot 281 (-7).

This year, Aberg reached the record of scoring the lowest in the first five career rounds at Augusta National. Ludvig Aberg shot 68 (-4) on Thursday, taking his total score in the first five rounds to 11-under par. According to a post shared by DP World Tour on their X page, no player in history has scored 11-under par in his first five rounds at Augusta National.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Jordan Spieth previously held this record with 13-under par. The PGA Tour pro reached a record low score after playing the first five career rounds in the Masters Tournament. In 2014, Spieth scored a total of 283 (-5) after playing his four debut rounds at Augusta (overall 71-70-70-72). In 2015, when he won the green jacket, Spieth scored 64 (-8) in the first round.

Meanwhile, Ludvig Aberg started his first round around 1.12 p.m. EST. The 2025 Genesis Invitational winner made a par at the first two holes. Aberg then made a birdie ot the par-4 third hole. However, on the next hole, he scored a bogey. Aberg's shot landed on the front right bunker that hinders the green.

Ad

After chipping the ball out of the bunker, Ludvig Aberg putted twice from a six-foot distance. This was the only time the fans witnessed a bogey from the Swedish professional. Aberg kept his nerves cold and played the rest of the front nine bogey-free. He finished the first nine holes with 36 (even par).

While playing the back nine, Ludvig Aberg started off with two even pars at the 10th and 11th holes. After that, he scored an impressive back-to-back two birdies on the par-3 12th and par-5 13th holes. He scored two more birdies, one on the par-5 15th, and another on the par-4 final hole.

Ad

Aberg ended the round with a total of 4-under, just four shots behind the round leader, Justin Rose. Before Round 2 begins, he is currently tied in the second spot of the 2025 Masters leaderboard with Correy Connors and Scottie Scheffler.

Ludvig Aberg talks about the Augusta experience

This was Aberg's second time playing in the first golf major of the year. After proving himself at Torrey Pines earlier this year, the PGA Tour pro had a remarkable first round.

Ad

While talking about his performance in the first round on Thursday, Ludvig Aberg seemed to stay away from playing aggressively. In the post-match conference, Aberg said (as quoted by MSN):

"This place, experience goes a long way, and I felt like we played a very disciplined round of golf today."

"When you execute the shots, it makes it a whole lot easier, obviously, but I felt like we managed sort of the shots where we were in between clubs in the right way and didn't try to force anything, laid up on a couple of par-fives where I could have probably gone for it if I was aggressive."

After a record low round score, Ludvig Aberg is now a strong contender for the green jacket. On Friday, he will walk down Magnolia Lane and tee off at 9.58 a.m. EST with Rory McIlroy and Akshay Bhatia.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More