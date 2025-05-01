"No thanks";"Crushing it" - Fans divided over Rory McIlroy's limited edition irons by TaylorMade Golf

Rory McIlroy entered the honorary career Grand Slam winners' club after securing the prestigious green jacket at Augusta National this year. Following the Northern Irishman's incredible feat, TaylorMade Golf launched a limited edition replica of Rory’s irons. However, this move has left fans divided.

Ad

The TaylorMade "RORS•PROTO" irons are muscleblade irons forged from 1025 carbon steel. McIlroy uses these irons that feature thin top lines and minimally wide soles. These irons are available in 4-PWs and feature TW2 grooves on them.

While the name appears on the back badge, four different coloured dots also appear below the "Forged" engraving in the hostel. This design signifies McIlroy's wins in all the four golf Major championships. Today, NUCLR Golf shared a post on X following the launch of Rory McIlroy's RORS PROTO irons collection:

Ad

Trending

🏌️‍♂️🏆 #HISTORY — In celebration of Rory’s Career Grand Slam, TaylorMade Golf has officially released limited edition RORS • PROTO irons 🔥 Will you be purchasing? 💰

Expand Tweet

Ad

This news has left fans divided. While some of them have appreciated the craftsmanship and value, a section of them have different feelings regarding the structure. Take a look at the comment section:

"Crushing it!" they praised this move by TaylorMade Golf.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"They’re the same as the P730’s. Plus, available late September. Golf season is over in Ohio almost. No thanks," an X-user commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"literally just one person in the world should be playing these things," someone weighed in for Rory McIlroy.

"My game isn’t good enough for those," a fan wrote in the comments.

"For a collector's item, sure. If you are planning to game them, they might fit 1-2% of the purchasers I would guess," another one wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Price seems fair," someone else commented on the price tag of these irons.

McIlroy's RORS•PROTO limited edition irons can be purchased through TaylorMade Golf's official website for a starting price of $1500.

Rory McIlroy WITB 2025

Rory McIlroy started his journey with TaylorMade shortly after Nike left the market. He signed a multi-year agreement with the golf equipment brand, which required the five-time Major champion to use TaylorMade golf clubs and bags. In May 2022, the PGA Tour veteran extended his deal with the brand.

Ad

Following their partnership over the years, McIlroy has gained significant success after using TaylorMade equipments. He has secured PGA Tour wins, Major victories and a FedEx Cup title as well.

Here's a detailed look at what's in the bag of Rory McIlroy:

TaylorMade Qi10 driver (9° at 8.25°) + Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X shaft

TaylorMade Qi10 3-wood (15°) + Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X shaft

TaylorMade Qi10 5-wood (18°) + Fujikura Ventus Black 9 shaft

TaylorMade P760 4-iron + Project X Rifle 7.0 shafts

TaylorMade Rors Proto Irons (5-9) + Project X Rifle 7.0 shafts

TaylorMade MG4 wedges (46° – 09SB, 50° – 09SB,54° – 11SB, 60° – 08LB)

TaylorMade Spider Tour X3 putter + SuperStroke Zenergy Pistol Tour grip

TaylorMade TP5 Golf Ball

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More