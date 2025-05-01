"No thanks";"Crushing it" - Fans divided over Rory McIlroy's limited edition irons by TaylorMade Golf

Rory McIlroy entered the honorary career Grand Slam winners' club after securing the prestigious green jacket at Augusta National this year. Following the Northern Irishman's incredible feat, TaylorMade Golf launched a limited edition replica of Rory’s irons. However, this move has left fans divided.
The TaylorMade "RORS•PROTO" irons are muscleblade irons forged from 1025 carbon steel. McIlroy uses these irons that feature thin top lines and minimally wide soles. These irons are available in 4-PWs and feature TW2 grooves on them.
While the name appears on the back badge, four different coloured dots also appear below the "Forged" engraving in the hostel. This design signifies McIlroy's wins in all the four golf Major championships. Today, NUCLR Golf shared a post on X following the launch of Rory McIlroy's RORS PROTO irons collection:
🏌️♂️🏆 #HISTORY — In celebration of Rory’s Career Grand Slam, TaylorMade Golf has officially released limited edition RORS • PROTO irons 🔥 Will you be purchasing? 💰
This news has left fans divided. While some of them have appreciated the craftsmanship and value, a section of them have different feelings regarding the structure. Take a look at the comment section:
"Crushing it!" they praised this move by TaylorMade Golf.
"They’re the same as the P730’s. Plus, available late September. Golf season is over in Ohio almost. No thanks," an X-user commented.
"literally just one person in the world should be playing these things," someone weighed in for Rory McIlroy.
"My game isn’t good enough for those," a fan wrote in the comments.
"For a collector's item, sure. If you are planning to game them, they might fit 1-2% of the purchasers I would guess," another one wrote.
"Price seems fair," someone else commented on the price tag of these irons.
McIlroy's RORS•PROTO limited edition irons can be purchased through TaylorMade Golf's official website for a starting price of $1500.
Rory McIlroy WITB 2025
Rory McIlroy started his journey with TaylorMade shortly after Nike left the market. He signed a multi-year agreement with the golf equipment brand, which required the five-time Major champion to use TaylorMade golf clubs and bags. In May 2022, the PGA Tour veteran extended his deal with the brand.
Following their partnership over the years, McIlroy has gained significant success after using TaylorMade equipments. He has secured PGA Tour wins, Major victories and a FedEx Cup title as well.
Here's a detailed look at what's in the bag of Rory McIlroy:
- TaylorMade Qi10 driver (9° at 8.25°) + Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X shaft
- TaylorMade Qi10 3-wood (15°) + Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X shaft
- TaylorMade Qi10 5-wood (18°) + Fujikura Ventus Black 9 shaft
- TaylorMade P760 4-iron + Project X Rifle 7.0 shafts
- TaylorMade Rors Proto Irons (5-9) + Project X Rifle 7.0 shafts
- TaylorMade MG4 wedges (46° – 09SB, 50° – 09SB,54° – 11SB, 60° – 08LB)
- TaylorMade Spider Tour X3 putter + SuperStroke Zenergy Pistol Tour grip
- TaylorMade TP5 Golf Ball