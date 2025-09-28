Paige Spiranac makes interesting Keegan Bradley request after Team USA's impressive showing on Sunday

Paige Spiranac was cheering for Team USA as the Americans attempted to avenge their 2023 Ryder Cup loss at Marco Simone Golf Club. The golf-based influencer made a request about Keegan Bradley's speech.

On September 28, Sunday, golfers from Team USA and Europe faced each other in the Singles matches. Despite falling back in the foursomes and fourballs over the past two days, the US squad ended up dominating over Luke Donald's men. Paige Spiranac, looking at the American golfers' performance at Bethpage Black on Sunday, shared an idea.

On her X account (previously Twitter), Spiranac shared her wish to see Bradley's motivational ('pump up') speech for the team. She also labeled Bradley's words 'epic'. Take a look at the post on X by Paige Spiranac today:

"I need to see the pump-up speech Keegan gave the team before the day. You just know it was epic"

Screenshot from Spiranac’s post on X regarding Bradley / Source: @PaigeSpiranac on X

This is not the first time Spiranac has talked about Bradley or matters related to the ongoing biennial matches at Bethpage Black. On Saturday, she questioned Bradley's strategy to choose Harris English and Collin Morikawa's pair for the Saturday Foursomes.

Paige Spiranac's criticism came right after English and Morikawa were demolished by Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood. She wrote on X:

"I don’t understand how nobody on team USA spoke up and said yeah maybe the Morikawa/English pairing just isn’t it..."

Screenshot from Spiranac’s post on X regarding Bradley / Source: @PaigeSpiranac on X

Although Paige Spiranac remained perplexed with Bradley's decision, she also praised the American Ryder Cup captain. Apart from that, she also shared views regarding Bradley playing in the ongoing Ryder Cup.

When Paige Spiranac shared her views regarding Keegan Bradley's status in the 2025 Ryder Cup

Back in August 2025, Spiranac shared a post on her X account, talking about her views regarding Bradley's status. The content creator openly revealed that she would have preferred Bradley as a golfer rather than a captain.

Paige Spiranac wrote in the caption of her tweet:

"Back to back Ryder Cups where Keegan should have been playing in my opinion. I understand why he picked the team first but I wish he wasn’t given the captaincy this year so he had the opportunity to play. He had many years in the future to be a captain."

Screenshot from Spiranac’s post on X regarding Bradley / Source: @PaigeSpiranac on X

Spiranac's views regarding Bradley playing in the Ryder Cup could have been a reality if the latter chose himself as a playing captain. If he did so, Keegan Bradley would have become the first American playing captain in the Ryder Cup since Arnold Palmer in 1963.

It's worth noting that US President Donald Trump also vouched for Bradley to be a playing captain at Bethpage Black.

Ultimately, it was Team Europe that won the tournament.

