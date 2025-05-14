PGA Championship 2025: 5 most notable pairings for the event feat. Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler

The PGA Championship kicks off in less than 48 hours and pairing groups for the tournament have been set. This year, there are some notable pairings featuring top golfers teeing off in the same group, including Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler.

The PGA Championship is one of the most revered tournaments in professional golf. As the second major championship of the year, the tournament has captured the hearts of fans worldwide and everyone is eager to see who will lift the Wanamaker Trophy this year.

For the first two rounds of the tournament, Brooks Koepka, Shane Lowry, and Rickie Fowler are grouped together, while Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Scottie Scheffler are also in the same pairing.

Let’s discuss five of such notable pairings in more detail.

5 notable pairings for the 2025 PGA Championship

#1 Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, and Shane Lowry

Rickie Fowler and Brooks Koepka - Source: Imagn

Brooks Koepka has won nine PGA Tour events and has five major championship titles under his belt. He is also a three-time PGA Champion, having won the tournament in 2018, 2019, and 2023.

Meanwhile, Rickie Fowler’s best result in the PGA Championship was a T3 finish, which came in 2014. Shane Lowry has also never won the tournament but finished at T4 in 2021.

On the first day of the tournament, the trio will tee off from the first tee at 7:38 a.m. On the second day, they will tee off from the 10th tee at 1:03 p.m.

#2 Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele

Rory McIlroy & Scottie Scheffler Source: Imagn

This pairing is particularly notable because two of the three players have lifted the Wanamaker Trophy at least once in their careers.

Grand Slam winner Rory McIlroy has won the PGA Championship twice— in 2012 and 2014. Xander Schauffele is the reigning champion, having won the tournament in 2024 by scoring 21-under 263.

Meanwhile, World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler is yet to win the PGA Championship but came close to clinching the title in 2023 when he placed T2.

They will all tee off by 8:22 a.m. from the first tee on day one, and 1:47 p.m. from the 10th tee on day two.

#3 Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed, and Ludvig Aberg

Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth - Source: Imagn

Jordan Spieth has won every other major championship except the PGA Championship. A victory in this year’s tournament is all he needs to become a career Grand Slam winner.

On the other hand, Patrick Reed is yet to lift the PGA Championship trophy having placed T2 in 2017. Meanwhile, Ludvig Aberg has never made the cut in the PGA Championship.

The three golfers will tee off by 1:25 p.m. from the first tee on day one and 8:00 a.m. from the 10th tee on day two.

#4 Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, and Collin Morikawa

Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa - Source: Imagn

Justin Thomas is a two-time PGA Championship winner, while Dustin Johnson has ended in second position twice.

Collin Morikawa’s first-ever major championship win was in the 2020 PGA Championship which he won with a score of 13-under 267.

They will all tee off by 1:14 p.m. from the first tee on day one and 7:49 a.m. from the 10th tee on day two.

#5 Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, and Gary Woodland

Bryson DeChambeau and Viktor Hovland - Source: Imagn

All the players in this pairing have yet to claim the PGA Championship title but have come close to doing so at least once in their career.

Bryson DeChambeau secured second position in the 2024 edition of the tournament, while Viktor Hovland ended in second position in 2023. Gary Woodland, on the other hand, placed T6 in 2018.

All three golfers will tee off by 1:47 p.m. from the first tee on day one and 8:17 a.m. from the 10th tee on day two.

