PGA Tour shares Rory McIlroy’s favourite moments on his 36th birthday

Rory McIlroy is enjoying his 36th birthday on Sunday, May 4. The golfer from Northern Ireland won on the PGA Tour twice and finally pulled off his most coveted green jacket win at Augusta National.

The PGA Tour veteran recently entered the glorious club of career grand slam winners. The five-time major winner now shares the exclusive club with Tiger Woods, Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus, and Gary Player. The PGA Tour shared a compilation of McIlroy's moments to mark his birthday celebrations.

The series of media shared by the Tour had a fan screaming out a birthday wish during the Wells Fargo Championship, a slow-mo of McIlroy's club swirl, Lowry celebrating with McIlroy after the 2024 Zurich Classic victory, and McIlroy greeting fans and signing. The compilation also featured Rory McIlroy's hole-in-ones during the Travelers Championship and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Take a look at the Instagram post here:

"Happy birthday to the latest Grand Slam winner 🥳"

McIlroy turned professional in 2007. He started playing on the PGA Tour back in 2009, as a temporary member, but in 2010, he gained his status as a full member. Till now, the Northern Irishman has won 29 times on the PGA Tour. Two years ago, the PGA Tour celebrated Rory McIlroy's birthday, where the former World No. 1 was greeted with a customised birthday cake.

There have been multiple instances where the Tour has celebrated McIlroy's birthday, as a sign of commemorating his golf achievements as a part of the PGA Tour. Apart from the Tour, McIlroy's fans have also shown heartwarming gestures on a lot of occasions on his birthday.

One of the most notable instances was back in 2015. It was Rory McIlroy's 26th birthday, and the golfer was in San Francisco, competing at the WGC Match Play Championship. After he secured the win, the crowd celebrated with him, serenading a happy birthday song to make him feel special.

McIlroy started this year with a promising performance at Pebble Beach. His 21 under-par total score earned him the first victory of the year. His second victory was at the Players Championship; with multiple titles in this event, McIlroy became one of the very few golfers to pull off this feat. Also, he became the first golfer to earn the career grand slam with a victory at Augusta National.

Rory McIlroy reflects on his success at this year's Masters Tournament

PG Masters Tournament - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Rory recently attended The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon following his historic green jacket win. In his interview, he shared his thoughts about his playoff win against Justin Thomas in the 2025 Masters.

While talking with Fallon, Rory McIlroy said (1:14 onwards):

"11 years trying to achieve the career Grand Slam. And, you know, I'd go back every year, and I'd, you know, put my positive hat on, and I'd go with a good attitude. And, you know, every time I'd leave on that Sunday night, and it wouldn't happen."

Furthermore, he also said in the interview:

"Did I miss it? you know, have I lost my opportunity? And, you know, I think there's a good message in there about never giving up and keep coming back and be strong, be resilient. And, you know, that patience paid off."

McIlroy's green jacket win after years of frustrating failures and heartbreaking near-misses is an inspiring journey of resilience. It showcases the PGA Tour veteran's years of dedication and focus.

