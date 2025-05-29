Rickie Fowler sends Oklahoma State University a message after they beat Virginia to claim their 12th men's NCAA Division 1 title

Rickie Fowler recently took to social media to congratulate his alma mater Oklahoma State University, after their men's golf team Cowboys clinched their 12th NCAA Division 1 title. The Cowboys beat Virginia 4-1 on Thursday (May 29) to script this incredible achievement.

Ad

The American golfer posted a picture of the winning team on his Instagram stories on Thursday and wrote:

"Job well done...congrats boys! Go Pokes!"

A screenshot taken from Rickie Fowler's Instagram story on May 29, 2025 - Image via Instagram@rickiefowler

Rickie Fowler's first victory for Oklahoma State University was at the Fighting Illini Invitational in October 2007. He won the event hosted by the University of Illinois by one stroke.

Ad

Trending

On the latest competitive front, the ace golfer is competing at the Memorial Tournament this week. After struggling with his form in recent months, Fowler put up a good show in his opening round at Muirfield on Thursday (May 29).

Fowler posted six birdies, four bogeys and one double bogey to score even par. The 36-year-old is currently placed T18 in the ongoing Round 1. At the time of writing, Ben Griffin is leading the standings with a total score of 7-under.

Ad

"It was probably the worst one of the day" - Rickie Fowler on mud balls

Rickie Fowler (Source: Imagn)

Muirfield, Ohio faced significant rainfall in the last few days, leading the golfers to deal with mud balls in their opening round of the Memorial Tournament. Rickie Fowler experienced his "worst one" yet on the par-4 14th hole.

Ad

"It was probably the worst one of the day, and it was interesting," he said via Golf Digest.

Mud balls are tricky to navigate as they curve differently due to the increased weight. To add to the difficulty factor, there was water on both sides of the narrow green of the par-4 14th hole. His wedge would have hit the soiled part of the ball. Fowler wondered how the next shot would go:

Ad

"Will it come out dead or with no spin?"

Bunkers were also lined up on one side of the area. There was a very small window for his shot to go right.

"People watching were thinking, ‘It’s just a simple wedge shot.’ But there was a lot there," Fowler added.

Thankfully, for the golfer, the ball didn't didn't spin and shift to the right. He eventually settled for a par on the 14th hole.

Ad

So far, Rickie Fowler hasn't been able to register a win this season. In the 12 starts he has made this year, he has not finished within the top 10. His best result of T15 came at the Truist Championship earlier this month.

The Memorial Tournament is the final player-hosted Signature event of the season. The competition is hosted by golf legend Jack Nicklaus. The other two player-hosted Signature events are the Genesis Open hosted by Tiger Woods and the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ira Deokule Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.



Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.



Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf. Know More