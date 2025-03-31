"Talking Sh*t" - Phil Mickelson's ex-caddie slammed by 28-Yo pro golfer for comments during the Houston Open

During the Houston Open, Phil Mickelson’s ex-caddie, Jim ‘Bones’ MacKay, called out PGA Tour player Alejandro Tosti for his slow pace of play. However, the 28-year-old player replied to MacKay, saying there was a lot he didn’t see during the competition.

The 2025 Texas Children’s Houston Open concluded its final round on Sunday, March 30, and Australian professional golfer Min Woo Lee claimed the title at the event. During the final round, 45-time PGA Tour winner Phil Mickelson’s ex-caddie, who was a commentator for the game, commented on Alejandro Tosti’s pace, saying it was “glacially slow.”

“I don't know what's going on, but Tosti is playing at his own pace. At times, it's normal. At times, it's glacially slow. But he's decided on this particular hole to really take his time, and he's holding up play in this last group,” MacKay said during NBC’s live coverage. (Via Irish Star)

Following the conclusion of the Houston Open, Tosti said:

“Bones talking sh*t for the fans. Saying l am walking 50 yards behind and ‘trying to slow playing my partner’. The part you don’t see is that l used the restroom and prepared myself a drink,” Tosti said.

Tosti made four bogeys and six birdies in the final round of the tournament. He finished the competition with a score of 15-under, landing him at T5 in a tie with Wyndham Clark, Rory McIlroy, and Taylor Pendrith.

Lee won the Houston Open with 20-under, one stroke ahead of the runners-up, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Gary Woodland. Sami Valimaki finished in fourth place with 17-under.

Texas Children’s Houston Open 2025 Prize Money Payout

Last year, the Houston Open had a total prize purse of $9.1 million, and the winner of the event, Stephan Jaeger, went home with $1.638 million. This year, the Houston Open’s prize purse was increased to $9.5 million, and the winner, Min Woo Lee, left with $1.710 million.

Here’s a complete breakdown of the prize purse payout for the 2025 Houston Open:

1: Min Woo Lee - $1,710,000

T2: Gary Woodland - $845,500

T2: Scottie Scheffler - $845,500

4: Sami Valimaki - $465,500

T5: Wyndham Clark - $337,844

T5: Rory McIlroy - $337,844

T5: Taylor Pendrith - $337,844

T5: Alejandro Tosti - 337,844

9: Ryan Gerard - $277,875

10: Mackenzie Hughes - $258,875

T11: Rico Hoey - $211,375

T11: Lee Hodges - $211,375

T11: Isaiah Salinda - $211,375

T11: Stephan Jaeger - $211,375

T15: Eric Cole - $163,875

T15: Hayden Springer - $163,875

T15: Ryan Fox - $163,875

T18: Ben Griffin - $108,987

T18: Sam Stevens - $108,987

T18: Harry Hall - $108,987

T18: Victor Perez - $108,987

T18: Joel Dahmen - $108,987

T18: Chris Gotterup - $108,987

T18: Harris English - $108,987

T18: Kevin Yu - $108,987

T18: Keith Mitchell - $108,987

T27: Jason Day - $67,925

T27: Nate Lashley - $67,925

T27: Davis Thompson - $67,925

T27: Jake Knapp - $67,925

T27: Jesper Svensson - $67,925

T32: Charlie Reiter - $51,911

T32: Maverick McNealy - $51,911

T32: Chandler Phillips - $51,911

T32: Tony Finau - $51,911

T32: Michael Kim - $51,911

T32: Rasmus Hojgaard - $51,911

T32: Nico Echavarria - $51,911

T39: Chan Kim - $36,575

T39: Matteo Manassero - $36,575

T39: Taylor Dickson - $36,575

T39: Mac Meissner - $36,575

T39: Michael Thorbjornsen - $36,575

T39: Adam Hadwin - $36,575

T39: Kurt Kitayama - $36,575

T39: Trey Mullinax - $36,575

T47: Chad Ramey - $25,593

T47: Ryo Hisatsune - $25,593

T47: Emiliano Grillo - $25,593

T47: Thomas Detry - $25,593

T47: William Mouw - $25,593

T52: Trevor Cone - $22,302

T52: Davis Riley - $22,302

T52: David Skinns - $22,302

T52: Rickie Fowler - $22,302

T52: Pierceson Coody - $22,302

T52: Matt McCarty - $22,302

T52: Patrick Rodgers - $22,302

T52: Jackson Suber - $22,302

60: Sungjae Im - $21,375

T61: Matthew Riedel - $20,995

T61: Sam Ryder - $20,995

T61: Mason Andersen - $20,995

T64: Antoine Rozner - $20,425

T64: Charley Hoffman - $20,425

T64: Philip Knowles - $20,425

T67: Sahith Theegala - $19,950

T67: Adam Svensson - $19,950

69: John Pak - $19,665

