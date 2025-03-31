"Talking Sh*t" - Phil Mickelson's ex-caddie slammed by 28-Yo pro golfer for comments during the Houston Open

During the Houston Open, Phil Mickelson’s ex-caddie, Jim ‘Bones’ MacKay, called out PGA Tour player Alejandro Tosti for his slow pace of play. However, the 28-year-old player replied to MacKay, saying there was a lot he didn’t see during the competition.
The 2025 Texas Children’s Houston Open concluded its final round on Sunday, March 30, and Australian professional golfer Min Woo Lee claimed the title at the event. During the final round, 45-time PGA Tour winner Phil Mickelson’s ex-caddie, who was a commentator for the game, commented on Alejandro Tosti’s pace, saying it was “glacially slow.”
“I don't know what's going on, but Tosti is playing at his own pace. At times, it's normal. At times, it's glacially slow. But he's decided on this particular hole to really take his time, and he's holding up play in this last group,” MacKay said during NBC’s live coverage. (Via Irish Star)
Following the conclusion of the Houston Open, Tosti said:
“Bones talking sh*t for the fans. Saying l am walking 50 yards behind and ‘trying to slow playing my partner’. The part you don’t see is that l used the restroom and prepared myself a drink,” Tosti said.
Tosti made four bogeys and six birdies in the final round of the tournament. He finished the competition with a score of 15-under, landing him at T5 in a tie with Wyndham Clark, Rory McIlroy, and Taylor Pendrith.
Lee won the Houston Open with 20-under, one stroke ahead of the runners-up, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Gary Woodland. Sami Valimaki finished in fourth place with 17-under.
Texas Children’s Houston Open 2025 Prize Money Payout
Last year, the Houston Open had a total prize purse of $9.1 million, and the winner of the event, Stephan Jaeger, went home with $1.638 million. This year, the Houston Open’s prize purse was increased to $9.5 million, and the winner, Min Woo Lee, left with $1.710 million.
Here’s a complete breakdown of the prize purse payout for the 2025 Houston Open:
- 1: Min Woo Lee - $1,710,000
- T2: Gary Woodland - $845,500
- T2: Scottie Scheffler - $845,500
- 4: Sami Valimaki - $465,500
- T5: Wyndham Clark - $337,844
- T5: Rory McIlroy - $337,844
- T5: Taylor Pendrith - $337,844
- T5: Alejandro Tosti - 337,844
- 9: Ryan Gerard - $277,875
- 10: Mackenzie Hughes - $258,875
- T11: Rico Hoey - $211,375
- T11: Lee Hodges - $211,375
- T11: Isaiah Salinda - $211,375
- T11: Stephan Jaeger - $211,375
- T15: Eric Cole - $163,875
- T15: Hayden Springer - $163,875
- T15: Ryan Fox - $163,875
- T18: Ben Griffin - $108,987
- T18: Sam Stevens - $108,987
- T18: Harry Hall - $108,987
- T18: Victor Perez - $108,987
- T18: Joel Dahmen - $108,987
- T18: Chris Gotterup - $108,987
- T18: Harris English - $108,987
- T18: Kevin Yu - $108,987
- T18: Keith Mitchell - $108,987
- T27: Jason Day - $67,925
- T27: Nate Lashley - $67,925
- T27: Davis Thompson - $67,925
- T27: Jake Knapp - $67,925
- T27: Jesper Svensson - $67,925
- T32: Charlie Reiter - $51,911
- T32: Maverick McNealy - $51,911
- T32: Chandler Phillips - $51,911
- T32: Tony Finau - $51,911
- T32: Michael Kim - $51,911
- T32: Rasmus Hojgaard - $51,911
- T32: Nico Echavarria - $51,911
- T39: Chan Kim - $36,575
- T39: Matteo Manassero - $36,575
- T39: Taylor Dickson - $36,575
- T39: Mac Meissner - $36,575
- T39: Michael Thorbjornsen - $36,575
- T39: Adam Hadwin - $36,575
- T39: Kurt Kitayama - $36,575
- T39: Trey Mullinax - $36,575
- T47: Chad Ramey - $25,593
- T47: Ryo Hisatsune - $25,593
- T47: Emiliano Grillo - $25,593
- T47: Thomas Detry - $25,593
- T47: William Mouw - $25,593
- T52: Trevor Cone - $22,302
- T52: Davis Riley - $22,302
- T52: David Skinns - $22,302
- T52: Rickie Fowler - $22,302
- T52: Pierceson Coody - $22,302
- T52: Matt McCarty - $22,302
- T52: Patrick Rodgers - $22,302
- T52: Jackson Suber - $22,302
- 60: Sungjae Im - $21,375
- T61: Matthew Riedel - $20,995
- T61: Sam Ryder - $20,995
- T61: Mason Andersen - $20,995
- T64: Antoine Rozner - $20,425
- T64: Charley Hoffman - $20,425
- T64: Philip Knowles - $20,425
- T67: Sahith Theegala - $19,950
- T67: Adam Svensson - $19,950
- 69: John Pak - $19,665