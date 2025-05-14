‘This dude is not winning’: Golf world bashes Rory McIlroy’s goal of focusing on his game

Rory McIlroy is all set to play in the prestigious PGA Championship from May 15 to 18 at the Quail Hollow Golf Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. As Xander Schauffele defends his 2024 title, the Northern Irishman will compete for the Wanamaker Trophy. McIlroy recently sat down for a pre-match conference.

Ad

McIlroy is coming off a strong finish from the first golf major of the year at Augusta National Golf Club. By winning the green jacket, Rory McIlroy also secured a place in the famed career grand slam winners club. Before the Masters win, Rory, too, had two victories on the PGA Tour. Despite his success, McIlroy has always faced criticism.

This interview did not keep the PGA Tour veteran from getting under fire. A reporter asked McIlroy about trading one of his skills, and Rory McIlroy expressed that he doesn’t want to. Take a look at the whole conversation:

Ad

Trending

Reporter: “What part of your game would you trade with any other player if you were forced to?”

Rory: “I wouldn’t trade.”

Reporter: “If you were forced to?”

Rory: “But I’m not… I’m focused on my game”

Flushing It Golf posted a snippet of this whole exchange on their X (previously Twitter) account.

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, fans tried ripping him apart for abstaining from answering the question. A section of them criticised Rory McIlroy for his alleged rude behavior, while the other half kept comparing him with other professional golfers.

"Jesus Rory relax. This dude is not winning this week or finishing in the top 10. I wish it was possible to bet against a player. Mortgage money.", a fan criticised Rory McIlroy for his statement.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Can’t even take a question and have some fun with it 😂", another one said in the comments.

"Dumb question. But Rory quickly switched from humble victim approach to cocky approach right after winning the Masters. He forgets he didn’t win a single masters for over 10+ years. Still a mental midget", an X-user wrote in the comments.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I hope brooks wins and jumps him in majors. That will really silence this recent arrogance tour", a fan commented about McIlroy’s speech.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"One, it's a dumb question. Two, Rory is a dick and has to learn to have fun and simply answer the question and just say he admires another player's skill. This is just one of the reasons I cannot stand Rory.", an X-user heavily criticised Rory McIlroy.

"Just say putting Rory and choose literally anyone pro or am", a golf fan commented below.

Ad

It's worth noting that McIlroy has excellent performance record in Quail Hollow, and he is a two-time PGA Championship winner.

Where did Rory McIlroy rank in 2024 PGA Championship? Top 25 leaderboard explored

Last year, Rory McIlroy showcased strong consistency and delivered a total score of 12 under par 272. The Northern Irishman finished the 2024 PGA Championship in Valhalla Golf Club by tying at the 12th position on the tournament leaderboard.

Ad

Here's a detailed look at the top 25 players in the 2024 PGA Championship:

1- Xander Schauffele (-21)

2- Bryson DeChambeau (-20)

3- Viktor Hovland (-18)

T4- Thomas Detry (-15)

T4- Collin Morikawa (-15)

T6- Justin Rose (-14)

T6- Shane Lowry (-14)

T8- Billy Horschel (-13)

T8- Scottie Scheffler (-13)

T8- Justin Thomas (-13)

T8- Robert MacIntyre (-13)

T12- Alex Noren (-12)

T12- Rory McIlroy (-12)

T12- Taylor Moore (-12)

T12- Dean Burmester (-12)

T12- Lee Hodges (-12)

T12- Sahith Theegala (-12)

T18- Ryo Hisatsune (-11)

T18- Keegan Bradley (-11)

T18- Harris English (-11)

T18- Austin Eckroat (-11)

T18- Tony Finau (-11)

T23- Maverick McNealy (-10)

T23- Tom Hoge (-10)

T23- Russell Henley (-10)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More