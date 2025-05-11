Tiger Woods' daughter Sam Woods shines after Charlie Woods' failure at the U.S. Open Qualifiers

Tiger Woods' has solidified his legacy in the world of professional golf and he is widely regarded as one of the greatest golfers of all time. His son, Charlie Woods, recently faced a setback in the U.S. Open Qualifiers. Woods' daughter Sam celebrated success recently with her school's track team.

The 15-time major championship winner's daughter recently showcased extreme versatility following her performance in track and field. Woods' daughter participated in the Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) Class 1A State Track and Field meet.

She was competing at the University of North Florida's Hodges Stadium, around nine miles away from TPC Sawgrass, where Tiger won two Players Championship titles. Sam featured in multiple events, including 100m hurdles, 400m hurdles, 4×400m relay, and the 4×800m relay.

Sam might have not won in her individual events, but her contribution in relays helped The Benjamin School to shine bright. The school from Palm Beach Gardens won the state championship, with Woods' performance leading the school to second and fourth place in the two relays.

During the opening 4x800m relay, Woods ran the third leg and contributed to her team's 9:32.40 finish. In the closing 4×400m relay, she also ran the third leg, helping her team land the fourth spot with a total time of 4:01.83.

She also ended up securing the runner-up's spots in 100m and 400m hurdles on May 3, at the FHSAA 1A Region 4 meet, Tiger Woods' daughter finished the 100m hurdles in 16.52 seconds and the 400m hurdles in 1:08.20.

On multiple occassions, Tiger has praised Charlie and Sam for their efforts and performances over the years.

Tiger Woods once shared his take on daughter Sam not taking up golf

Tiger Woods has never steered away from providing Sam with support despite her staying away from competitive golf, unlike Charlie. Although she was there during the 2023 PNC Championship caddying for her father, Sam's interest lies in different spheres.

While talking about the path she is choosing, Woods said on the Today Show in May 2024:

"She has, I think, a negative connotation to the game because at that time, when she was growing up, golf took Daddy away from her. I had to pack, and I had to leave, and I'd be gone for weeks, and there's a negative connotation to it."

The 82-time PGA Tour winner further said in his statement about Sam:

"So we developed our own relationship, our own rapport that's outside of golf - we do things that doesn't involve golf meanwhile my son and I do everything golf related. So it's very different."

Although Tiger Woods' daughter is not following her father's footsteps, Sam is already making a statement with her versatility. Her recent accolades in track and field came months after her strong showing in soccer.

