Tiger Woods' ex-coach gives hot take on Patrick Cantlay vs Chris Gotterup Ryder Cup debate

The 2025 Ryder Cup is now closer than ever and is set to kick off on September 26 at Bethpage Black Course. Ahead of the tournament, Tiger Woods' ex-coach, Hank Haney, chipped in on a debate about golfers who could potentially play for team US.Golf insider Dan Rapaport shared a tweet on X asking if Chris Gotterup could potentially make the US team in place of Patrick Cantlay. He wrote,“Are we living in a world where Chris Gøtterup could take a Ryder Cup spot from Patrick Cantlay?”Tiger Woods’ ex-coach then quoted the tweet, implying that two-time PGA Tour winner Gotterup would be a fresh, new addition to the team. His tweet read,“It’s past time for some new blood.”Following a string of missed cuts that came earlier this year, Chris Gotterup made the cut in his previous five starts on the PGA Tour. He then won the Genesis Scottish Open and placed a solo third in the Open Championship. He climbed 19 spots up the US Ryder Cup rankings, and he is now ranked at No. 22 with 4183.14 points.Meanwhile, eight-time PGA Tour winner Patrick Cantlay made the cut in his first 10 PGA Tour starts of the year. He then missed the cut in three out of his last six PGA Tour starts, including the Open Championship. He is still ahead of Chris Gotterup on the Ryder Cup rankings list and is currently No. 14 with 6069.39 points.Notably, the US Ryder Cup team will comprise 12 players. The top six eligible players in the rankings list after the 2025 BMW Championship will make the team. The US captain Keegan Bradley, will then pick six more players to join the team following the conclusion of the Tour Championship.Tiger Woods’ ex-coach gives candid opinion on Scottie Scheffler vs. Woods comparisonWorld No 1 golfer, Scottie Scheffler, won the 2025 Open Championship, marking his fourth major championship victory. Following his win, several people in the golf world have begun to draw comparisons between him and 82-time PGA Tour winner Tiger Woods.Golf insider Kyle Porter shared a tweet on X quoting what Scottie Scheffler said about the comparisons. He wrote,“Scottie on Tiger comps: ‘I still think they're a bit silly. I think Tiger stands alone in the game of golf.’’Hank Haney agreed with Scheffler's opinion, saying,“No one has ever played the game better than Tiger.”Haney coached the golf legend Tiger Woods from 2004 to 2010. He helped the 15-time major championship winner flatten his golf swing plane and the PGA Tour star achieved several career heights within that period.Hank Haney and Tiger Woods’ professional relationship came to an end when the former resigned in May 2010. He was then replaced by Canadian golf instructor Sean Foley.