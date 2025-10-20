"Tiger Woods was nuts" - Jason Day reveals the 49-YO golfer's technique to get in his opponent's head

Over the years, Tiger Woods' genius has often left the golf world in awe. Apart from showcasing his legendary skills, the 15-time major winner has often turned out to be a master in dominating his opponent's thoughts.Golf influencer Grant Horvat recently had a golf session with Jason Day, where the former competed by starting 5-under. During their outing, the 2025 Creator Classic winner and Day had a conversation about the Cypress Native. Horvat asked the PGA Tour pro to talk about &quot;a technique&quot; that Tiger Woods used to &quot;get into people's heads.&quot;In reply to this, Day referred to the 12th hole in Augusta National Golf Club and revealed how Woods often used a trick to leave his opponent perplexed. According to the Aussie pro, Tiger Woods would make it seem like he used a 7-iron just to throw his competitors off.&quot;Like, 12 at Augusta... could be an 8-iron but he could clip a little 7-iron in there and make it look like, oh man why did he like he hit 7-iron... most guys go over and see what the other guy's hitting... they judge it like... a little bit further a little bit short, an 8 or a hit a 6...&quot;As Day further described, Tiger Woods was so skilled that he could surprise everyone. The golfer said:&quot;Gonna take some off a 7, hit it and then that just throws everyone off. You either go okay I'll hit 7 too over the green but he would do that on purpose... dude this guy... he was nuts man... he was so freaking good.&quot;A clip of this conversation between Jason Day and Grant Horvat has been shared on X (previously Twitter) by NUCLR GOLF. Take a look:Besides being an admirer of Tiger Woods, Jason Day has always been in touch with the former World Number 1. Back in 2015, the Australian showcased a tremendous rise in his OWGR rankings, fueled by 7 wins in 17 starts that included a victory in the 2015 PGA Championship. During this time, he used to listen to the 49-year-old's advice regarding gaining success and fortune.Apart from seeking tips, Day would often dial up Tiger Woods' number to get some advice regarding his back issues. The PGA Tour pro's problems with his back escalated to a point where he had to withdraw from the 2019 Presidents Cup. Since the 82-time PGA Tour winner has gone through serious back injuries, he would often help out Day.When Tiger Woods commented on his bond with Jason DayThe legendary golfer once openly admitted having a great relationship with the Australian pro from the moment the latter joined the PGA Tour. In an old interview, he referred to the conversations he had with Jason regarding their &quot;bad backs&quot;. In his statement, Tiger Woods said (as quoted by Golfweek):&quot;Jason and I have had a great relationship... since he's been on Tour... one of the topics we do tend to talk about because we both have bad backs now and mine is a little bit more progressed than his, is trying to deal with it, trying to manage it, and the evolution of the swing...&quot;Woods' career is riddled with a long history of back injuries. It all started back in 2014, when the golfer had to undergo his first back surgery following a pinched nerve in his lower back. After multiple microdiscectomies, Woods had a spinal fusion surgery in 2017. As of October 2025, the five-time Masters champ has recently undergone his seventh back surgery.